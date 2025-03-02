Breakaway Roping Standings Update: Josie Conner’s Winning Ways Put Her On Top Again
It is not surprising to see the name Josie Conner at the top of any leaderboard or standings. The 21-year-old breakaway roper has undeniably made her name known as one of the greats. In 2025 she is once again making herself comfortable in the top spot of the standings.
She has had an impressive start to her season but holds the top spot by a narrow lead. Kinlie Brennise, another young talent is hot on her heels, second by around $500. The two have been neck and neck all year in the arena. At the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, they secured the top two spots. Conner came out the champion and Brennise second. That strong finish at Fort Worth boosted both their standings considerably.
Conner's performance this year is especially impressive when you look at the rodeo count. She has only attended three rodeos and has over $27,000 won. Last year, she entered the National Finals Breakaway Roping with gold buckle plans, only to fall just shy by about $3,000. The Louisiana talent recognizes her impressive 2024 season and has let that near miss only fuel her goals this year towards her first world title.
Despite the early success this season, Conner is just getting started. Throughout her career, we have seen time and time again, that consistency is her thing. The summer months have always been where she shines. She consistently places everywhere she enters and always shows up to dominate when it matters most Last year, she earned the most money of any breakaway roper over the Fourth of July run. With another summer like last year following such a successful winter, Conner will be well in the running for the gold buckle.
Conner is not the only familiar name in the standings. In third place is Montana cowgirl and NFBR qualifier Joey Williams. The 2024 World Champion Kelsie Domer is sitting at No. 12. The season is just starting, with tons of money still left to win. While it's still too early in the season to make assumptions, it is safe to say the rest of the ladies are chasing Conner as she pursues her first gold buckle.