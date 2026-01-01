Rodeo Power Couple Makes It Official With Engagement

Many people set new goals and usher in the changing of the calendar with their New Year's Resolutions. One of rodeo's power couples made some plans for themselves as well - a wedding.

Three-time World Champion Tie-Down roper Riley Webb and four-time NFBR qualifier Josie Conner took to social media New Year's Eve to announce their engagement. The long-time sweethearts are both stars in and out of the arena and have spent the last several years achieving greatness side by side.

Ushering in 2026

Riley Webb and Josie Conner | Fernando Sam-Sin

Both Webb and Conner had a 2025 year to celebrate. Webb entered the National Finals Rodeo ranked as No. 1 in the World Standings after earning wins all over the country. Early on in the winter run, Webb took home the coveted title from RODEOHOUSTON. The win would catapult him in the standings and to a position he would continue to hold throughout the year.

Conner held up her end of the championship duo all throughout the year as well. She was the fastest lady with a rope at several rodeos, including the Cody Stampede in Cody, Wyo, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, and Preston, Idaho, just to name a few. She picked up a substantial amount at the CINCH Governor's Cup in the final few days of the season.

Webb walked away from the Thomas & Mack Center with his third consecutive World Championship in 2025 to etch his name in history right alongside the legendary "Super Looper" Roy Cooper.

Conner broke a barrier and had a little tough luck at the NFBR held in Fort Worth, Texas this year but she still ended up third in the World Standings with $203,735 in total season earnings. At the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway, Conner was at the top of her game. She banked $95,000 in just the first two nights and ended the competition winning $115,000.

Riley Webb and Josie Conner | Josie Conner

While both athletes support each other on the road, each one holds their own in the arena and doesn't take a back seat. From the time they both joined their respective professional associations in 2022, each has qualified for the National Finals every year.

With the announcement of their engagement, they join other power couples of rodeo, where each competes. Notably and most similar would be the Meged family of Haven and Shelby, who are a duo of champions in the tie-down and breakaway as well.

There's no telling how many more World Championships are in the making with these two, but together they are unstoppable. It has been an honor to watch their relationship develop into true love. Watching one be right beside the other and be a true partner is an inspiration.

Josie is there for every calf for Riley during the NFR and we all watched the newly crowned three-time World Champion crawl down in the chute to push his sweetheart's calf every round of the NFBR. One of the most touching things to see is Riley in the background clapping for Josie every time, and you can tell it is sincere appreciation and admiration for the girl he loves.

Congratulations to a wonderful new couple, we wish you the very best 2026 and a lifetime of happiness.

