Breakaway and Tie Down Standouts Rise to the Occasion at the Ellensburg Five Header
Kass and Kaycie Kayser are the producers of the Ellensburg Five Head Breakaway and Tie-Down Annual Roping. It is the biggest and best paying roping in the northwest with $5,000 added to both roping’s.
Jacee Currie was the big winner of the weekend. She took home the high point saddle and will be at the Rope For The Crown in Las Vegas. Currin has one of the best equine partners a girl could ask for. Her horse “Tigger” won a bonus $500, and a Crossley Breastcollar, for the “Best Horse of the Roping”. Currin is also a 2x champion of this roping which is an incredible feat.
Each round of the breakaway roping paid $1,200 and the average winner, Currin, took home $2,300. Currin has definitely made it clear that she owns this arena and this roping. She is very comfortable backing into that box.
The tie-down roping had a few less entries and each of their rounds paid out $1,000 with $2,000 to the average winner.
Brayden Roe was the tie-down average winner and also placed in the third round. His cousin, Cody Craig, was the reserve champion and also won the second round. Their family knows how to rope calves and they consistently are at a battle pushing themselves to be their best which is clearly working.
Five clean and fast runs is a difficult thing to accomplish even in the practice pen. The contestants who win checks and who won the average definitely earned it. Each penny won was a display of the hard work and dedication ropers have to their craft.
The Kayser’s work really hard each year to put on a great roping in the Ellensburg rodeo arena. Every year it is clear how much effort they put into it and everyone who goes enjoys the event. Contestants and fans alike, cannot wait to see what this event looks like next year!