BREAKING - Inaugural ND Rough Rider Cup Promises to Shake Up World Standings
MANDAN, N.D.– With more than half a million dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs, the Top 32 professional athletes in the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) will make their way to the Dale Pahlke Arena in Mandan, North Dakota for the inaugural Dakota Community Bank & Trust, North Dakota Rough Rider Cup Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.
Deriving its name from the prolific stories of American history sweeping the plains of North Dakota in Theodore Roosevelt’s era, the North Dakota Rough Rider Cup is a winner-take-all format reminiscent of an old West shootout where contestants have just one attempt at the richest one run/ride payout in western sports for each discipline.
Unlike traditional rodeo events with multiple qualifying rounds followed by a championship round, the North Dakota Rough Rider Cup cuts to the quick of the innate talent in each athlete in mere seconds as opposed to having the opportunity to build upon their score across several days. Each night will feature 12 different athletes in each of the eight rodeo disciplines putting it all on the line for more than $60,000 in combined cash and prizes.
In addition to the ultimate talent in the world standings, the Rough Rider Cup will welcome regional athletes to compete that have punched their ticket through qualifiers on the Badlands Circuit. Four athletes in each discipline will be able to throw their hat in the ring for a chance at a season-altering payday and jump in the standings.
The Dakota Community Bank & Trust, North Dakota Rough Rider Cup event is sanctioned by the PRCA and counts toward the year-long world title race culminating at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Our North and South Dakota fans look forward to the events we do in the summer because it brings the best in the rodeo world right here to our doorstep in exciting formats,” said Chad Berger. “The North Dakota Rough Rider Cup is going to be the biggest event we have done yet bringing world champs and rising talent in the PRCA together. With more than half a million dollars overall on the line – one run or ride could win someone a big check and advance their world title race immensely.”
“Chad has always come up with insanely creative ideas for events that keep fans on the edge of their seats,” said event producer Adam Libby. “This event will be exceptional for rodeo fans but also for the athletes. Boasting one of the biggest payouts for one run or ride, this event is equally as historic as its namesake.”
Tickets for the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rough, North Dakota Rider Cup range in price from $25 to $40 and can be purchased online at ndroughridercup.com. VIP suites, early entry and behind-the-scenes packages are additionally available. The intense action kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 followed by a mid-afternoon start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.For complete information about the Dakota Community Bank & Trust, North Dakota Rough Rider Cup tickets and more, please visit online at ndroughridercup.com or by following along on Facebook or Instagram.