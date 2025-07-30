Brody Cress and 'The Black Tie' Break Records at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Brody Cress, a Wyoming native, claimed his fourth CFD saddle bronc title, becoming the only rider to win the event four times since the rodeo began in 1897. But he wasn’t the only record-breaker in the arena.
To earn the title, Cress matched up with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ bucking horse "THE Black Tie" — a bronc that’s quickly becoming legendary in Cheyenne.
The incredibly talented bucking horse has helped riders take home first place at CFD for three consecutive years and still holds the arena record of 92.5 points with Ryder Sanford.
Cheyenne Frontier Days, also known as "The Daddy of 'Em All," due to it being the oldest and largest outdoor rodeo in the world, has over $1 million added among the rodeo events.
In the short round, Cress and "THE Black Tie" teamed up for 91 points, securing the win and pocketing over $15,000 in total CFD earnings.
Cress praised the horse on Instagram, thanking the stock contractors for their “amazing bronc” and adding, “What a horse!”
The eight-time NFR qualifier and three-time NFR average champion previously won the title in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
This year alone, THE Black Tie has carried eight different cowboys to scores of 88.5 or higher, with Damian Brennan setting the season-high of 93 points on him in Sheridan, Wyoming.
It’s no surprise that bronc riders keep their eyes on the draw, hoping to see their name next to his.
As for Cress—he’s on a roll in 2025 with eight titles so far and currently sits ranked No. 8 in the PRCA world standings, with $124,880 in earnings.
