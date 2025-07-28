After Month Long Injury Hiatus, World Champion Calf Roper Haven Meged Is Back
The world champion tie-down roper, Haven Meged, left fans worried for the last month after the future of his season was left uncertain due to a back injury. Well, worry no further because Meged plans to return to the arena this weekend.
The world champion has roped at the last six NFR’s, making his name a big one in the world of calf roping. With a strong start in 2025 and $42,000 won before June first, the future looked solid that he would see his seventh NFR this December.
That was until June 23rd, a dreaded doctor's note was released, benching Meged for at least 30 days. The injury, first sustained while practicing on May 19th, was to his lower back. While he tried to work through the pain, he knew something was wrong.
Diagnosed with what seems to be a “bulging or ruptured disc” in his lower back- the issue is impacting his L5 and S1, which are the fifth lumbar and first sacral vertebrae. While disappointed, Merged didn’t want to risk his career. So, to avoid surgery he went hard at practical treatments through physical and stem-cell therapy, ozone treatments and time on a decompression table.
After a long 30 days, Merged is ready to re-enter the arena.
On July 19th he ran his first run back in Ogden Utah. He continued his comeback run in Spanish Fork, Utah. He made his way North to Deadwood, South Dakota on the 22nd. On the 23rd he ran in Salt Lake City and by the 24th, Merged was in Helena, Montana.
Merged was back competing in Montana and Salt Lake City at the Days of '47 rodeo over the weekend. Not wasting any time to make up for the time he lost. The world champion is planning on making it big the rest of the season, and hopes to see another NFR this December.
Meged currently sits at number 31 in the world standings.
