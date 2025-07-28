Rodeo Daily

After Month Long Injury Hiatus, World Champion Calf Roper Haven Meged Is Back

After suffering a back injury in June, Haven Meged has re-entered the tie-down game, and he's back with a vengeance.

Kate Robinson

Tie-down roper Haven Meged is hoping to win his first Fort Worth Stock Show ProRodeo Tournament title. Meged, who calls Miles City, Montana, home, topped Bracket 4 in Dickies Arena with times of 8.8 and 8.5 seconds. The $4,410 he won advanced him to the Semi-Finals.
Tie-down roper Haven Meged is hoping to win his first Fort Worth Stock Show ProRodeo Tournament title. Meged, who calls Miles City, Montana, home, topped Bracket 4 in Dickies Arena with times of 8.8 and 8.5 seconds. The $4,410 he won advanced him to the Semi-Finals. / FWSSR photo by James Phifer.

The world champion tie-down roper, Haven Meged, left fans worried for the last month after the future of his season was left uncertain due to a back injury. Well, worry no further because Meged plans to return to the arena this weekend.

The world champion has roped at the last six NFR’s, making his name a big one in the world of calf roping. With a strong start in 2025 and $42,000 won before June first, the future looked solid that he would see his seventh NFR this December.

That was until June 23rd, a dreaded doctor's note was released, benching Meged for at least 30 days. The injury, first sustained while practicing on May 19th, was to his lower back. While he tried to work through the pain, he knew something was wrong.

Diagnosed with what seems to be a “bulging or ruptured disc” in his lower back- the issue is impacting his L5 and S1, which are the fifth lumbar and first sacral vertebrae. While disappointed, Merged didn’t want to risk his career. So, to avoid surgery he went hard at practical treatments through physical and stem-cell therapy, ozone treatments and time on a decompression table.

After a long 30 days, Merged is ready to re-enter the arena.

On July 19th he ran his first run back in Ogden Utah. He continued his comeback run in Spanish Fork, Utah. He made his way North to Deadwood, South Dakota on the 22nd. On the 23rd he ran in Salt Lake City and by the 24th, Merged was in Helena, Montana.

Merged was back competing in Montana and Salt Lake City at the Days of '47 rodeo over the weekend. Not wasting any time to make up for the time he lost. The world champion is planning on making it big the rest of the season, and hopes to see another NFR this December.

Meged currently sits at number 31 in the world standings.

The Latest Rodeo News

Salt Lake Showdown: World Standings Shake Up At Days Of ‘47 Rodeo

A $45,000 Week Puts Stetson Wright Firmly in Control of the All Around Leaderboard

PBR Teams Clash in Oklahoma: Outlaws Undefeated, Rattlers Close Behind As They Head Into Week 2

PBR Teams Action Coming To Homes Nationwide With Live Broadcasts On Major Networks

Published
Kate Robinson
KATE ROBINSON

Kate Robinson is no stranger to the world of rodeo. Growing up in Colorado and now living in South Dakota, she has always been surrounded by the sport. As a former barrel racer, Kate spends her free time attending rodeos throughout South Dakota and the Midwest. She has a passion for journalism and previously wrote and did broadcast news in Rapid City, South Dakota, covering rodeos (and all other news) in the area. She graduated with a bachelor's in Media Studies from the University of Colorado and loves to ride horses in her free time.

Home/PRCA Standings