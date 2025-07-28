A $45,000 Week Puts Stetson Wright Firmly in Control of the All Around Leaderboard
Wacey Schalla was starting to creep up on Stetson Wright in the all-around world title race as the two athletes were the only ones who had posted over $200,000 on the season, but Wright must have taken that personally.
This past week the eight-time world champion, five in the all-around, had a monster showcase in both the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding. The young man raked in $45,000 with big checks after nodding his head multiple times.
That number could keep growing as the Utah native also made the finals at Salt Lake City, Days of 47, which hasn't quite wrapped up yet.
Schalla and Wright continue to swap back and forth for the top spot in the world in the bull riding, but Wright now has it as he creeps up on 300k in the bull riding alone.
His week was highlighted by a champion finish at the Ogden Pioneer Days and a reserve title at the Fiesta Days in Spanish Fork (both circuit rodeos). After a pair of 88 rides he added over $23,000 to his world standings.
In the saddle bronc riding he was able to come on top at Ogden posting a 90 point ride for an additional $14,000 in the all-around race.
The XTreme Broncs and XTreme bull riding doesn't count towards the all-around race, but it sure counts for the individual event standings and Wright had quite the showing at those events too.
By the end of the debut of the XTreme Bulls events in Cheyenne this week he put another $24,000 in his pocket in addition to the $45,000 that counted towards the all-around.
Wright is after a pair of world titles this year. He sits at the top in two and is now 15th in the saddle bronc riding. If he makes the NFR in both events, and Schalla does not, then the will more than likely have another all-around gold buckle.
After his performance this week he has $315,962 won on the season which is nearly 100k over the second place Schalla. The Days of 47 will end soon and it could continue to grow.
