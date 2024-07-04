BryAnna Haluptzok and Flash Set New Arena Record in Prescott
The World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Ariz., has reached its midway point. Prescott gives the timed event cowboys and cowgirls the opportunity to compete back-to-back, where they earn money on both the go-rounds and average. Rough stock riders compete in the standard winner-takes-all format.
Steer roping concluded on Monday, July 1. Scott Snedecor won the second round and average. Snedecor's win in Prescott accompanies a win in Prineville, Ore at the Crooked River Roundup. He currently ranks third in the world standings.
Tyke Kipp holds strong in the steer wrestling for a clean sweep. Kipp sits within the top 50 in the world standings, and a Prescott win would move him up the ladder.
BryAnna Haluptzok and her great horse Cat Mai Flash took a dominating lead in round one, running a 16.71. From BryAnna's records and previous years' results, this time (unofficially) sets a new arena record at the World's Oldest Rodeo. Haluptzok also ran "Flash" for the second round, running a 17.43 even after a slight mishap at second barrel. The cowgirl's hand got caught in Flash's mane, costing them "a lot of time."
The Minnesota cowgirl and Flash have won across the country at aged events and added money barrel races. She decided to enter rodeos over the 4th of July to see where they stand. After Flash felt "wound up" and "on the muscle," Haluptzok knew that Flash was ready to work. The rider did her job as a jockey, helping Flash prepare for the third barrel. Their efforts should pay off by the end of the week. Haluptzok and Flash also sit third at Oakley City, Utah.
Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. Event Leaders:
Bareback riding leader: Cole Franks, 85 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Cafe Risque.
Steer wrestling: First round leader: Tyke Kipp, 7.6 seconds. Second round leader: Tyke Kipp, 6.4 seconds.
Team roping: First round leaders: Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 7.4 seconds. Second round leaders: Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn, 6.1 seconds.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: (tie) Tucker Bourdet, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Jerry's Justice, and Kolby Wanchuk, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Risky Mistress, 86 points each.
Tie-down roping: First round leader: Klay Kirkes, 10.0 seconds. Second round leader: Joseph Parsons, 14.7 seconds.
Barrel racing: First round leader: BryAnna Haluptzok, 16.71 seconds. Second round leader: Tara Seaton, 17.16 seconds.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Cody Lee, 11.6 seconds, $1,375; 2. Blake Deckard, 12.6, $1,138; 3. Logan Currie, 12.9, $901; 4. (tie) Corey Ross and Seth Schafer, 13.4, $545 each; 6. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and Chad Mathis, 13.6, $119 each. Second round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 9.6 seconds, $1,375; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.1, $1,138; 3. Martin Poindexter, 11.7, $901; 4. Reo Lohse, 12.0, $664; 5. Slade Wood, 12.2, $427; 6. Trent Sorey, 12.6, $237. Third round: 1. Cooper Mills, 11.1 seconds, $1,375; 2. Tanner Stec, 11.5, $1,138; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.9, $901; 4. (tie) Clay Long and Slade Wood, 12.1, $545 each; 6. Dalton Walker, 12.2, $237. Average: 1. Scott Snedecor, 37.9 seconds on three head, $2,063; 2. Cody Lee, 38.4, $1,707; 3. Logan Currie, 41.3, $1,351; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 42.5, $996; 5. Tony Reina, 43.0, $640; 6. Blake Deckard, 49.2, $356.
Bull riding leader: Trey Holston, 88 points on Salt River Rodeo's Tatonka.
Breakaway roping: First round leader: Macy Young, 3.0 seconds. Second round leader: Bradi Good, 2.8 seconds.