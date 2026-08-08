Bubble Watch: Bareback Resistol Rookie Race Leader Carson Hildre Eyes Las Vegas

Most cowboys who enter the ProRodeo arena for the first time do not find themselves with a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Bareback rider Carson Hildre is defying all odds as he is leading the race for the Resistol Rookie title and is just five spots out of the top 15 in the world at No. 20.

Race for the Rookie Title

With less than two months to go in the regular season, Hildre will have his work cut out for him if he wants to land in the Thomas & Mack arena. That being said, he is having a fairytale season as he leads the Resistol race. Things are neck and neck between Hildre and No. 2, Roedy Farrell as there is less than $1,000 separating them.

With $80,592 to his name, the 19-year-old cowboy has made his mark during his breakout year. He most recently pulled in a round one win at the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo, earning himself a nice check of over $2,000. He finished out the rodeo in the fourth spot, taking home over $6,000 to add to his prize pot and put him on top of the Resistol standings.

Hildre has remained consistent this season, which is one of the reasons he’s been so successful during his rookie campaign. He hit his stride in April as he began to earn checks nearly every weekend, carrying that momentum into the summer months.

Hildre took a quick break from the ProRodeo road to compete at the College National Finals where he just kept the winning streak going. In the end, he finished in a three-way tie for the championship before he headed back out on the road.

The cowboy had his best performance of the season in early July at the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo. It was here that he pulled in a 90.5-point ride (the first of his ProRodeo career) and won his biggest check at $9,905. Hildre has secured two other rodeo titles this season at the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo and the Sky Dancer Pro Rodeo.

Eyeing The Top 15

While things are looking good for the cowboy in his campaign to earn the rookie of the year title, he has his work cut out for him if he wants to earn a spot at the NFR as well. At No. 20, he is over $11,000 outside of the top 15. As every cowboy ahead of him is looking to inch forward, the next few weeks will be crucial for Hildre to find success.

Hildre is not the only rookie bareback rider who has a chance at the Thomas & Mack arena right now. With the 2026 season hitting its peak, Hildre has the opportunity to seize the moment and win big. All eyes are on this rookie as he works to finish off his first ProRodeo season strong, and potentially take that big trip to Las Vegas come December.