NFR Open Contenders Determined North of Border at Maple Leaf Circuit Finals

The 2025 Maple Leaf Circuit Finals has come to a close in Saskatchewan. Circuit and Finals Champions were crowned, with two competitors in each event headed to the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo., in July 2026. These results are unofficial, from the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

Bareback Riding

After absolutely dominating the finals, Ty Taypotat of Nanton, Alberta, took home both titles. Winning $8,430, he topped the first two rounds and placed in the second two rounds. He claimed the aggregate win by five points and the year-end title by $4,000.

Steer Wrestling

Scott Guenthner continued his winning streak after taking home another championship from the recent Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR). He had a $10,000 lead in the circuit standings coming into the finals and held onto that top spot for the year-end championship. Guenthner won Round 2 and Round 4.

Pacean Deleeuw claimed the finals win, topping the aggregate by over two full seconds. He won Round 1, finished third in Round 2, and won Round 3.

Team Roping

Ty Vaile and Riley Wilson won over $11,000 at the finals to claim the year-end title. The duo came into the rodeo ranked second and despite a no time in Round 1, won Round 2, placed second in Round 3, and second in Round 4, finishing third in the aggregate.

The Finals win went to Brett Buss and Joey Romo II, by over six seconds. The duo placed second in Round 2 and fourth in Round 3.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Kole Ashbacher held onto his lead for the year-end title, finishing in the top spot with $22,833. A tie for the win in Round 1 and a tie for third in Round 2 helped him maintain the No. 1 position.

Winning the Finals Championship was Sawyer Eirikson of Okotoks, Alberta, by just one-half point. He tied for third in Round 1 and second in Round 4 to earn the win and his ticket to Colorado Springs.

Barrel Racing

Another recent CFR Champion, Jayden Wilson claimed the year-end honors, with $31,309. She finished third in Round 1 and finished fifth in the aggregate.

Blake Molle came into the finals in the No. 4 spot, climbing to Reserve Champion. She earned the aggregate title by a second and a half. She won all four rounds, clocking the fastest time of the rodeo in Round 4 with a 13.69. Molle ran four of the six sub-14-second runs of the rodeo.

Tie-Down Roping

Logan Bird came into the finals in the No. 2 position and left with the year-end title at $28,907. Bird won two rounds and placed in another, making up for a run gone awry in Round 3.

The aggregate win went to Clayton Smith of Eckville, Alberta, who placed second in Round 2 and fourth in Round 3 and Round 4.

Breakaway Roping

Bradi Whiteside's name is synonymous with this event in Canada, so it is no surprise that she earned the year-end champioship in a tight race. She finished second in Round 2 and Round 3, making up for a rough start with a no time in Round 1.

Jenna Dallyn of Nanton, Alberta, claimed the aggregate and Finals Championship with her consistency, as the only roper to catch all four calves. She placed in two of the four rounds.

Bull Riding

Edgar Durazo came into the finals with a lead and left in the same position- No. 1. He rode three of his four bulls, finishing third in the aggregate. Durazo tied for second in Round 1 and Round 3.

Auzyn Corr was the only man to cover all four bulls, winning the Finals title and aggregate. He pulled checks in Round 2, Round 3, and Round 4, winning over $4,480 throughout the rodeo.

