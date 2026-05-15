Bull Rider Jesse Petri Focusing on NFR Goals, Building Saddle Making Business

It can be very easy to become siloed in professional rodeo. Competitors often prioritize their own events, tend to associate with those who have a similar focus and even travel with people they will be riding against.

Jesse Petri has long been aware of those unintentional barriers. He refuses to accept them.

“Everybody’s just gotten so segregated for some reason and I don’t think it should be like that. Everybody at the end of the day, we’re all friends and stuff,” the longtime professional bull rider said.

“I think sometimes the ropers think they can’t come to the bucking chutes. But shoot, in my opinion, I don’t mind it one bit. I don’t mind that they want to come see what we do and then we end up being friends and hanging out. At the end of the day, we just do separate events, but we’re all the same.”

That well-rounded mentality to cowboying was fostered years ago when Petri worked on a ranch in east Texas. He got to know people who weren’t roping for fast times or prize money, but to ensure the safety and well-being of the livestock they were entrusted with. He met individuals who spent hours on horseback, moving herds from one grazing spot to another.

The Okeechobee, Fla., native dreamed of bull riding glory. He also knew there would be life beyond the arena some day. That’s when his passion for western living became an unexpected entrepreneurial venture.

Collaborating with a friend he made during his time working on the ranch, Petri established J. Petri Saddlery, a Dublin, Texas, company committed to making high quality, handcrafted saddles. The business produces everything from ranch working saddles to roping competition-ready rigs.

Since opening about nine years ago, Jesse Petri estimates his saddlery has produced nearly 800 units. | Courtesy of J. Petri Saddlery

It’s a labor of love for Petri, one he is undertaking while also managing the day-to-day grind of Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competition.

After turning pro in 2016, Petri finished inside the top 50 of the PRCA World Standings three times. Injuries kept him from reaching his full potential and when an opportunity to shake things up by competing in Professional Bull Riding came along, he took it.

It was the right move and he had tremendous success in the organization. It also made him eager to be around cowboys and cowgirls competing in something besides bull riding.

His return to the PRCA last season was a whirlwind. He finally reached his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and won more than $167,000.

The moment that remains etched in Petri’s mind came early in the 10-day run. After riding his first bull on opening night, his second ride wasn’t looking good. The bull started right and could have bucked him off before changing direction and going back left. Petri made the adjustment and held tight.

“I just remember when it looked like I was bucked off on the side of him and then I got back in the middle, I heard the entire Thomas and Mack just hollering and yelling and they were standing on their feet. It was wild,” Petri said.

“I can never hear anything when I’m riding the bull, but I could dang sure hear the whole stadium yelling when that happened. That was a cool experience. It was something where he felt like, ‘Man, I got to go back there.”

While some big earnings through early February vaulted him inside the top 15, Petri had to take time off after breaking his leg and damaging ligaments in his ankle. He missed San Antonio and Houston, but also avoided surgery thanks to a last-second decision by the doctors.

That expedited his recovery, allowing him to return to action in April. He responded by grabbing nearly $12,000 at the Clovis (Calif.) Rodeo Xtreme Bulls. Despite the missed competition, he’s already secured nearly $32,000, putting him inside the top 35 with a lot of season left to go.

Jesse Petri has a focus on returning to NFR for the second straight year. He's currently inside the top 35 of the PRCA World Standings. | Mallory Beinborn/For PRCA

The short-term goal is simple – get back to NFR. Petri is intent on pushing himself over the coming months to climb the standings, with a trip to Las Vegas this December as the priority.

And while there’s no timeline for how long he’ll continue easing into the bucking chutes, his career aspirations after the competition ends are starting to come into focus.

Since forming the business nine years ago, Petri estimates they’ve sold nearly 800 units, a sizable number considering each saddle is truly handmade and typically includes customization by the buyer.

Whether it’s trying to make an eight second horn or building a seat that feels comfortable for all day work, Petri takes pride in both. It’s a balancing act he’s more than happy to take on.

“I’m going to make the most of these last few bull riding years and then I’ll go full speed in my business," Petri said. "I enjoy seeing people use these saddles. Our customers get along good with them and I’ve enjoyed seeing the business grow.”