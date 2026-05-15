Athlete of the Week: Noah Lee Rides the Wave of Success

Noah Lee has had a remarkable start to his rookie season. From the moment he stepped into the PRCA Lee found success and he hasn't let off the gas since.

He kicked off his professional career with a win in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the BULLNANZA with a 90.5-point ride, and in the last few months, he has repeatedly found himself at the top of leaderboards across the circuit.

Rodeo Corpus Christi

The year 2026 marked Rodeo Corpus Christi's return to hosting the event as a PRCA sanctioned rodeo. "Buc Days", which were held May 5-9 at Hilliard Center, crowned its champions Saturday evening, awarding each winner a surfboard along with their share of the $350,000 in added money across the seven rodeo events.

Lee started his weekend out in Corpus Christi with an 86.5-point ride on Double J Rodeo Company's Bridgewater. That ride took him to a third place finish in Round 1 adding $3,485 to his season earnings.

His 86.5 also advanced him to the finals, where he matched up against Frontier Rodeo's Ray Lewis. Lee's ride in the finals resulted in an 86-point ride, taking home the Rodeo Corpus Christi surfboard and extending his lead in the Resistol Rookie Race.

East Texas Rodeos

In between rounds at Corpus Christi, Lee headed over to East Texas for the Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo and Panola County Cattlemen's ProRodeo.

In Crockett, Lee went head-to-head with Andrews Rodeo's Loaded Dice for fifth place with 81 points. At the Panola County Cattlemen's ProRodeo, Lee earned his seventh 90+ point ride of the season to get the rodeo win on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Cat Wrangler.

Resistol Rookie Race

Since the beginning of February, the 18-year-old phenomenon has steadily climbed towards the top of the Resistol Rookie standings. After his win at the Cactus Jack Xtreme Bull Riding in Uvalde, Texas last week, Lee took over the number one spot in the rookie standings.

After his fantastic weekend in Texas, he extended his lead by over $20,000. The Mineral Wells cowboy is also ranked at the top of the world standings, currently sitting fourth as of May 11 and is leading the Texas circuit with $48,048.64.