PRCA Bull of the Year R62 Smokestack Passes Away Due To Surgery Complications

The rodeo community was hit with a shock earlier this week as the PRCA Bull of the Year, 5-time PBR World Finals, and 3-time NFR selected bucking bull R62 Smokestack passed away due to complications during a surgery.

A League Of His Own

This bull had a reputation that preceded him. During his PBR career, he had 66 outs across 61 events in four seasons. Not to mention, he held a 57% buck-off rate and only allowed 29 rides during his time in the PBR circuit. It goes to show how impressive this bull was during his career, as he also had eight consecutive buck-offs.

This was a consistent bull that had every cowboy on the edge of their seat when his name was drawn. His career high score was a whopping 45.75, which he nailed down at the Shootout PBR Teams Event in 2024.

Throughout his career, he remained a force to be reckoned with as his overall average score throughout his time in PBR was 44.10.

R62 Smokestack placed in the top ten for PBR bulls three seasons in a row and was known for producing 90-point rides for more than one cowboy. It wasn’t an anomaly to see him in a championship round either.

Remembered By Many

This bull is an athlete that will be remembered most by those who cared for him at UB Bucking Co. Smokestack. In a post on social media they wrote,

“Smokestack was one of the first UB Bucking Co. bulls and grew right alongside us. The accolades and buckles he earned on the dirt speak for themselves, but those lucky enough to know him off the dirt will remember him for so much more. A friendly face in bull housing, a teammate for some riders’ career milestones, a media superstar, and, being the gentle giant that he was, proof that even a bull could meet you with a soft and steady nature.”

As one of the most memorable bulls in the arena, Smokestack will be greatly missed by many. This was an athlete that set the standard for stock all over the country and will be looked at as one of the greats for years to come.

Despite the tragic turn of events that led to Smokestack’s death, he will be remembered by his caretakers and his fans everywhere. Smokestack spent most of his years with Blake Sharp who kept Smokestack under his care as the official PBR Stock Contractor of the Year since UTZ BesTex Smokestack’s first season in 2023.