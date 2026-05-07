Everything You Need To Know About the 2026 PBR World Finals

While Fort Worth is home to a deeply rooted Western heritage, there’s always something happening in the Western sports scene. Over the next two weeks, Cowtown is about to feel a whole new level of energy as the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR) takes over.

The PBR World Finals are set to begin, bringing together the best names in bull riding and the highest caliber of animal athletes to crown the newest champion.

What You Need To Know

The Elimination Rounds are set to begin May 7 through 10, featuring Rounds 1 through 4 in the heart of the Stockyards at the Cowtown Coliseum. The following week, the action shifts across town as the Championship Weekend takes over Dickies Arena from May 14 through 17, where Rounds 5 through 8, along with the Championship Round.

Chase Outlaw at the 2025 PBR World Finals | Bull Stock Media

While the field is made up of 45 bull riders, 40 of them come from the top ranks of the Unleash The Beast Tour. The remaining five earn their way in from the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, earning the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage PBR has to offer.

The first round will be something exciting to watch as the American Bucking Bulls Inc. (ABBI) will buck around 36 of the best four- to five-year-old bulls to go head to head with the best riders. Not only is it an excellent way to showcase their talent and give them an opportunity to shine, but the bovines are also competing for a purse of their own, totaling over $60,000.

As many make their way to Fort Worth to watch the bulls buck and the athletes chase the eight seconds, there is just as much happening beyond the arena. With Cowtown fully embracing the moment, fans can find no shortage of activities to be part of while the city goes all in on bull riding.

Saturday, May 9th, marks the third annual PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5k/3k Run. What might sound like your typical race comes with a twist. In the 5K, runners can choose whatever shoes they want; the 3K competitors must take on the course in cowboy or military boots, adding a true Western challenge to the experience.

Later that day at 4 p.m., head over to Hotel Drover to join BS Cattle Co. for their fifth annual BS Cattle’s Bang For Your Buck Bull Sale. This family-run operation has built a sale that stands out, offering something for anyone passionate about getting started in raising their own bulls.

From yearlings to a select group of derby and classic prospects, along with potential PBR-level bulls, it is a time that brings together both opportunity and excitement about pedigrees all in one place.

Double D Ranch at its flagship store on Exchange Avenue will once again be hosting the DDR x PBR Brazil Welcome Reception for its second year. A unique event that brought so many people together returns this year at 4 p.m. with special guest Adriano Moraes.

At the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Center and the legendary Watt Arena, May 15 through 16, beginning at 9 a.m, will mark the start of one of the longest-running ABBI futures, the American Heritage. Showcasing the Breeders Program, this event highlights the best two-year-old animal athletes as they compete for a purse of $200,000.

Cowtown will be a special place to be over the next nearly two weeks as the PBR takes center stage, celebrating the sport and crowning its newest world champion.