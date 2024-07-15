Bull Rider Lukasey Morris Keeps Momentum Rolling With Victory In Sheridan
Life has the potential to change quickly. Lukasey Morris is living that reality.
Last summer, he was traveling between rodeos when his car broke down in Rapid City, S.D. At the time, Morris didn’t have the means to fix the vehicle and continue rodeoing at a competitive pace. He opted to pile in with friends and leave the car at a shop in South Dakota until he could get things taken care of.
Almost a year later, Morris had a few days off between rodeos, allowing him to head back to South Dakota to pick up his now-repaired car. Things have certainly changed for the better.
“We’re dang sure going in the right direction,” Morris said with a laugh. “I just finally got where I could spend the money and feel comfortable rodeoing, honestly. It kind of worked out really.”
Reclaiming his property was certainly made easier by the fact that Morris’ rodeo journey has accelerated in recent weeks, capped by a big weekend in Wyoming.
The highlight moment came at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo as he paired with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ bull Risky Business. Prior to his ride, Morris had seen one video of the bull in action in Logandale, Nev., against Hayes Wade.
“Me and Hayes are really good buddies, so I asked him kind of what he was and he just told me steps ahead a little bit. And that’s really all I knew going into,” Morris said.
Hayes had ridden Risky Business to 88 points. Morris came out even better, scoring 89 points to get the Sherdian title.
The win was just one piece of his Wyoming dominance. Morris also picked up the victory at the Laramie Jubilee Days Xtreme Bulls event on Thursday, going for 87 points on Cookies and Cream from Burch Rodeo. Combined, the two events were worth $13,013 in earnings.
It’s another significant bump for Morris as he continues to climb the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings. After making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo while winning Resistol Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, Morris’ follow-up season didn’t go as planned, ending with him at 27th in the standings.
Just a few weeks ago, he found himself barely in the top 25. Money from the Greeley (Colo.) Stampede and the Oakley (Utah) Xtreme Bulls Tour vaulted him into 12th with more than $80,500 in earnings coming into the weekend. The latest wins will only help keep things rolling – both figuratively and literally.
“My confidence is through the roof right now. I’m just ready to keep it going. My body is a little banged up, but if I can jump 10 spots in a week I might as well just keep it going,” Morris said.
Other results from the Sheridan WYO Rodeo
Bareback rider R.C. Landingham rode Bronc Riding Nation from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics to 88 points for the victory. The win earned him $6,557.
Kodie Jang won the steer wrestling with an aggregate time of 8.1 seconds on two head. In all, Jang took home $6,945 from the rodeo.
Brothers Wyatt and Paden Bray captured the team roping championship with an aggregate time of 10.8 seconds on two head. They each earned $10,024
Saddle bronc rider Zachary Dallas went for 91.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics bucking horse The Black Tie to win the event and secure $6,430.
Luke Potter won the tie-down roping average title with an aggregate of 17.4 seconds on two head. In all, he took home $9,359. Potter’s father, Grady, won the steer roping title at Sheridan in 2006.
Barrel racer Shelley Morgan finished her run in 17.29 seconds to earn $8,516 and take home the title.
Ryan Willberg won the steer roping with an aggregate of 60 seconds on four head. In all, Willberg finished with $4,568 in earnings.
Chisum Allen earned all-around cowboy honors with $5,361 in earnings from tie-down and steer roping.