Bull Rider Undergoes Necessary Heart Surgery in Hopes of Strong Comeback
During the 10th performance of RodeoAustin Tyler Kippes of Stephenville, Texas took a major blow to the chest. After many scans and tests it was determined that the young man would be looking at open heart surgery.
Viewers watching RodeoAustin that night saw Kippes get launched over the front of his bull. He took a summer sault over the bull's horns and caught a horn to the chest as he went down.
Immediately, the man showed how tough he was as he attempted to get up and run out. He actually made it a few steps, with an injury to his heart. That is mind boggling. The bullfighters immediately surrounded him and made sure he didn't have to move until help arrived.
An ultra sound would confirm that the tricuspid valve on the right side of his heart had indeed ruptured per Kippes's girlfriend, Blaize Deere. Surgery would then be scheduled for the morning of March 28 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas.
At around 1 pm on March 28, Deere would make a post on Facebook updating everyone who is pulling for this cowboy during this difficult time. The post reads:
"We were just informed that Tyler’s surgery was a HUGE success, as they were able to repair the tricuspid heart valve rather than replace it! I’d like to recognize the incredible team of surgeons here at the Seton Medical Center Austin… in Dr. Kessler’s words: 'We put it together and weren’t quite satisfied, so we took it apart and redid it.' The fact that this team refused to settle until the repair was perfect is simply amazing. Not many would do that."
The rodeo community is truly incredible as many have supported and joined together to help this family. The love that everyone has shown for this tough competitor is heart warming. Kippes is in good spirits and it is a relief for everyone to know that he is now on his rode to recovery.