Bull Riding Young Superstar Newest Member of the Million Dollar Club
At just 19 years old, John Crimber set a precedent for what the future of bull riding would look like in the years to come. Right now, all eyes are on him to see what his next accomplishment will be as he just signed his name into the history books of the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR).
Recently, Crimber hit $1 million in earnings during his time at the PBR, making him the youngest bull rider in the PBR's history to do so. The record was previously held by Jess Lockwood, and on social media, fans saw Lockwood congratulating Crimber on a job well done.
While making money doing what you love will always be the goal, Crimber is not only doing what he loves or where his talent lies but what’s in his blood. His dad, Paulo Crimber was a 10x PBR World Finals Qualifier and now coach of the Florida Freedom.
During the last year, Crimber has exploded in all facets of the bull riding scene. He competed at the Cheyenne Frontier Days x PBR event, made his third trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo, and was the number one pick in the PBR Teams draft.
He shows the world that he’s all talent and has a heart for the sport of bull riding.
As soon as the clock struck midnight on the day Crimber turned 18, he was buying his PBR card to start his career. Crimber made his way to compete in Canada and earned the 2023 PBR Canada Cup Series Champion title. During that time he earned 10 Challenger Cup wins before his appearance on the Unleash The Beast Tour (UTB) stage.
In February ‘24, Crimber rode three-for-three to earn his first UTB win in Jacksonville, Fla. He encountered bulls like Flatliner (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson), Doze You Down (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls), and Border Crisis(Hart Cattle Co./Hale).
Something special about this young cowboy is you won’t ever catch him without a smile. On the PBR Instagram, you can always find Crimber smiling, joking, and cheering on other bull riders with his whole heart. Demonstrating just how special the PBR brotherhood is, especially after years of looking up to the individuals you’re now competing with.
As the years go on John Crimber will become a household name if he isn’t already. John Crimber has ensured that the talent of the next generation of bull riders runs just as deep as their passion for the sport.