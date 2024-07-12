Calgary Stampede Advances World Champions After Two Brackets
The Calgary Stampede is a much anticipated event all year by cowboys and cowgirls along with spectators and fans. Commentators of the rodeo often refer to the rodeo as "the biggest stage."
That may be a very accurate description as more than 135,000 people attend the show every day.
The rodeo is formatted in a tournament style with 10 contestants in each of four brackets, labeled as Pool A, B, C and D. Of those 10, the top four money earners after three complete rounds, move on to the semifinals.
The rodeo has already completed two of the four brackets and some stand-out athletes have already excelled in the arena and carved out their position by advancing to the semi-finals.
Here is how things are shaking out so far.
Bareback Riding
Pool A showcased incredible talent with rides scoring as high as 88.5 points. The riders had to battle it out for all three rounds as not a single rider bucked off.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede Champion, Kade Sonnier was in Pool A but is just returning from the injury list with a broken thumb. He rode his first horse for 84 points to tie for third, but then had a disappointing 68 point ride in round two followed by a 79 in the final round which was not enough to advance.
In the end, it was Leighton Berry, the 25-year-old, 3-time National Finals Qualifier who earned the most money in the bracket. He will be joined by Waylon Bourgeois, Mason Clements and Cole Franks.
For Pool B, fans got to watch familiar names like Richmond Champion, Rocker Steiner and Tanner Aus. This time though, there were a few cowboys bucked off by the talented Calgary Stampede equine athletes.
After turning in an 85.5-point score in round one to tie for second followed by a solid 83.5 point ride in round two, R. C. Landingham found himself in a great position. He went on to ride for 83 points on the final day to earn the second place check and the number one spot to advance.
Landingham will advance with Richmond Champion, Taylor Broussard and Rocker Steiner to the semi-finals.
Steer Wrestling
Pool A hosted a massive amount of talent in the big man's event. Once again the 2023 Calgary Stampede Champion, Scott Guenthner, was placed in pool A. The Alberta man received loud cheers from the crowd every time he backed in the box.
The 4-time National Finals Qualifier didn't let down his country's crowd. Winning second in the first round, just getting a qualified time in round two and then winning third in the final round was enough to advance the Alberta man to the semi-finals.
The World Standings leader, Dalton Massey is continuing his winning ways. He left the arena as the high money winner for the bracket. Those two men will be joined by Stephen Culling and Don Payne.
Pool B was exploding with capable men and it was a tough set. Coming out on top was Dakota Eldridge followed by Ty Erickson who is just returning from a injury. Taking up the third and fourth qualifying positions were Clayton Hass and Stetson Jorgensen.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Pool A of the saddle bronc riding gave the crowd plenty to cheer for. With a total of 16 combined NFR Qualifications between men who will advance, the top position was World Champion cowboy Zeke Thurston.
Following him and adding to the count are Riggin Smith, Lefty Holman and Layton Green.
Pool B was very pleasing for the Canadian crowd as they got to witness one of their own come out as the high money winner. Kolby Wanchuk from Sherwood Park, Alberta enjoyed two round wins to start the bracket. With a solid qualified ride in round three he was guaranteed a spot to advance. Joining him will be Lucas Macza, Dawson Dahm and Brody Wells.
Tie-Down Roping
The kickoff ropers in Pool A certainly brought the heat to Canada. With multiple World Champion cowboys in the bracket, it came down to the last day to determine who would advance.
Tuf Cooper stayed solid throughout his three runs and took away the title of the the man who earned the most money. Winning round one with a 7.3 second run, splitting second with a 7.1-second run in round two and then finishing the deal with a time of 7.4 in the final round earned Cooper a total of $17,500 so far.
The other three in the top four to advance are John Douch, Logan Bird and World Standings leader, Shad Mayfield.
Pool B was just as tough and got even faster than the first set. To kick off their competition, Shane Hanchey tied one in 6.7 seconds to win the first round and post the fastest time seen so far at the rodeo.
Current World Champion Riley Webb ran through one in 7.2 seconds in round two and then came back to solidify his position in the semi-finals with a 7.1 second run in round three to take the win.
After winning two of the three rounds, Webb earned the most money of all the tie-down competitors in his bracket. Following him were Haven Meged, Kincade Henry and Bryce Derrer.
2023 Champion Beau Cooper competed in Pool B but did not find his way to an advancement.
Barrel Racing
After witnessing the ground be a little sketchy on the first day, the committee went to work and whatever they did worked because fans and contestants are getting to experience some of the best and fastest ground ever seen in Calgary.
When the dust settled for Pool A, Ashley Castleberry, Lisa Lockhart, Tiany Schuster, Jessica Routier and Taylor Manning all advanced.
2023 Champion Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi was a part of Pool A. She found some success in round one but then hit a barrel in round two which was just enough to keep her from advancing.
Pool B saw blazing fast times all throughout the competition. Katelyn Scott who earned her position in Calgary through the qualifier, won the first round with a 17.12. Taycie Matthews, who is thrilled to be back on her main mount, smoked a 17.03 in round two for the win. In round three, Carlee Otero was a smoking fast 17.00 to be the champion.
Moving on to the semi-finals from Pool B will be Taycie Matthews, Katelyn Scott, Carlee Otero and Paige Jones.
Bull Riding
Five of the ten bull riders were bucked off in round one of Pool A. Hayes Weight took the championship with an 86.5 point ride.
Only one man completed the eight second challenge on day two - Nick Tetz. For his 85 point effort, he earned $23,250.
After all the bulls were bucked, Nick Tetz, Hayes Weight, Wyatt Gleeson and Mason Moody earned advancement.
Pool B included the 2023 Champion, Jared Parsonage. The champ only covered one bull but that was just enough to earn him another shot in the semi-finals. Given that no scores advance and everyone starts at zero again, Parsonage has just as good a shot of winning as anyone.
Trey Kimzey was the star of the show in Pool B where he won the first and the third rounds. Obviously, he will move on and will be joined by Jace Trosclair and Creek Young.