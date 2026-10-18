NFR Preview: 2019 Bareback Riding World Champion Sets Sights On Another Title

Time has run out on the 2026 rodeo season and the top 15 bareback riders in the world are now set to take their shot at earning the title at the National Finals Rodeo. 2019 world champion Clayton Biglow has earned his spot and is now back in the running to take the crown once again.

Back in the Running

At No. 7 in the world, Biglow pocketed $174,417 on the season, putting him a bit far away from the top of the leaderboard, but anything can happen in the Thomas & Mack Arena. Rodeo has changed a bit since Biglow won the title, but the 30-year-old cowboy knows how to get it done.

The cowboy himself has not earned a qualification to the NFR since 2023, after earning eight straight from 2016 to 2023 (where he finished at No. 4). After landing at No. 31 last season, Biglow is back with a vengeance this season to land on top.

Biglow had one of his best seasons in recent memory this year, pulling in 14 rodeo titles. He earned a massive end-of-season payday thanks to his win at The Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He pulled in his biggest and best ride of the season here, earning 90.75 points for the win in the final round for a check of $34,000 ($46,000 total) right when it counted the most.

That wasn’t his only major win either, as he also won big at the Clovis Rodeo back in April thanks to an 86.5-point ride. He pocketed $9,466 here, marking this as his second-biggest payday of the season. It’s clear that his ride in Sioux Falls pushed him over the edge and into top-15 territory, so hopefully he can hold on to that momentum as he heads to Las Vegas in a couple of months.

Closing The Gap

Clayton Biglow | Nathan Meyer Photography

Although Biglow didn’t earn any other major titles throughout the season, his consistency is what landed him in the top 15. He pulled in checks nearly every weekend all summer long, even if they were smaller, it all added up beautifully in the end for a cowboy looking to earn a spot at the NFR.

With an average ride score of 83.5 points throughout the season, Biglow is right in the middle of the pack when it comes to his competitors. With three other world champions amongst him, he’ll have to bring his A-game if he wants to beat them out and close the gap between him and Bradlee Miller at No. 1 ($303,910).

Biglow may be no stranger to the Thomas & Mack Arena, but it is his first time competing since 2023. Hopefully, the nerves and the excitement won’t be too much as this cowboy works to take back the crown and become the 2026 bareback world champion.