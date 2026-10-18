Winners Of The Texas Circuit Finals Start 2027 Season Off With Strong Performances

The 2027 rodeo season is already underway as cowboys and cowgirls are working to add big cash prizes to their prize pots. The Texas Circuit Finals held some big performances for athletes looking to start their season off strong.

Rough Stock Wins

Bareback rides kept things interesting for spectators as not one cowboy who won a round, landed on top of the leaderboard when it was all said and done. After four grueling rounds, Westen Chandler came out on top with 335.5 points on four head (2nd in rounds one, three and four, 3rd in round two) and a check for $4,602.

One saddle bronc rider waited until the fourth round to show his true hand as Gus Gaillard didn't pull in a round win until the fourth, but still managed to secure the average. After a slow start, pulling third in round one and fourth in round two, things started to turn around by round three when he landed second.

Thanks to his consistency, Gaillard landed on top with 330 points on four head and taking home a check for $4,640.

It’s no surprise here that the current best bull rider in the game also clinched the title in Texas. Noah Lee found easy success thanks to 358 points on four head, putting him more than 100 points ahead of the No. 2 cowboy. He pocketed $4,640 to count toward 2027, as he gets ready to head to the Thomas & Mack Arena.

After landing near the top in every round, his best ride came in the final round when he secured his win thanks to a 91-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Hostel Takedown.

Timed Event Turnout

Steer wrestlers had a need for speed in Texas this week, but only one came out on top. After securing a third round win with a run of 4.6 seconds, Colin Fox also won the average after blazing through all four rounds with 27.1 seconds on four head for that check of $4,640.

Coming out on top of the team roping was pair J.C. Yeahquo and Kelby Frizzell with 25.4 seconds on four head earning $4,640 each. After not pulling in a single round win, these two let their consistency in the arena speak for them.

Kincade Henry | Fernando Sam-Sin

Two cowboys heading to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this season tied for the tie-down roping win in Texas. Kincade Henry and Tyler Calhoun each secured their overall runs in 33.0 seconds on four head adding another $4,060 each to their 2027 prizepots.

The two cowboys stayed neck and neck the entire rodeo as Calhoun pulled in the wins during the first two rounds and Henry came from behind to win the final two rounds. It will be entertaining to see these cowboys go head to head in the Thomas & Mack Arena come December.

Another NFR cowboy came out on top of the steer roping as Slade Wood won the rodeo by more than seven seconds. The cowboy won every single round but the third and ended up with 50.8 seconds on four head for $4,640.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping

After clinching the second round win in 15.63 seconds, barrel racer Morgan Addison came blazing back for the overall title. She secured a check for $4,640 after running 62.84 seconds on four head. Despite not pulling ahead in any other round, all of her runs were under 26-seconds, marking her as a top competitor in Texas.

Another athlete secured the overall average title despite not winning any rounds. Rheagan Cotton had her fastest run of 2.4 seconds land her in fourth during round one, but she still clinched the average win thanks to her total run time of 11.2 seconds on four head, earning her $4,640.

With the 2027 rodeo season just beginning, these winning athletes are already supplementing their earnings nicely as they look to secure a trip to the NFR next year.