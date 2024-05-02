California Rodeo Action Continues in Lakeside
As the world turns in rodeo, the mecca moves around the United States throughout the year. In April and early May, the rodeo world is happening in California.
There is a lot of money to be won in the West during this time and athletes take advantage of it.
One of the recent gatherings happened in Lakeside, Calif., during April 25-28. With a total payoff of $123,490, doing well in Lakeside could certainly bolster athletes' standings.
Former Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Dean Thompson, who currently sits No. 6 in the World Standings of the bareback riding, took the win. The Altamont, Utah, cowboy has been on a roll. Not only did he pick up $4,371 for riding Western Rodeos' Sumthin Sue to 87 points in Lakeside, but the cowboy has also won Mercedes, Texas, Montgomery, Ala., and Tucson, Ariz., recently.
With an incredible $58,864, Thompson is paving a solid path toward his second NFR qualification in 2024.
The 25-year-old Carrington, N.D., cowboy, Bridger Anderson, earned the win in the steer wrestling. Anderson threw his steer in 4.9 seconds and deposited $2,443 for his effort. While his year likely hasn't started off as he would like, he is a two-time NFR qualifier with a lot of experience under his belt. Entering the summer season, this man knows how to turn a season around and should expect to enter the standings soon.
Kade Bruno has a nice 2024 saddle bronc riding season started. He currently ranks No. 8 in the World Standings with $54,340. The Challis, Idaho, man teamed up with Western Rodeos Hippy Mountain to put up a score of 85.5 right on top of the leaderboard.
The action will continue in California with rodeos like Stonyford, Riverdale, and Woodlake in the coming weeks. The top 50 cowboys and cowgirls will start dispersing to various parts of the United States for the summer run.
2024 Lakeside Rodeo Results:
Bareback riding:1. Dean Thompson, 87 points on Western Rodeos' Sumthin Sue, $4,371; 2. Jaceklane Frost, 83.5, $3,351; 3. (tie) Cole Franks and Wacey Schalla, 83, $2,040 each; 5. Clayton Biglow, 82, $1,020; 6. (tie) Mason Clements, Keenan Hayes and Clay Jorgenson, 81.5, $583 each.
Steer wrestling:1. Bridger Anderson, 4.9 seconds, $2,443; 2. Payden McIntyre, 5.1, $2,124; 3. Levi Rudd, 5.2, $1,806; 4. Darcy Kersh, 5.9, $1,487; 5. Tucker Allen, 6.4, $1,168; 6. Eli Lord, 6.8, $850; 7. Taite Stickler, 7.3, $531; 8. Bryar Byrne, 7.8, $212.
Team roping:1. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 6.0 seconds, $2,880 each; 2. Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith, 6.1, $2,542; 3. Monty James/Junior Zambrano, 6.8, $2,203; 4. Josh Siggins/Owen Perkins, 7.1, $1,864; 5. D.J. Parker/Gavin Cardoza, 7.5, $1,694; 6. Wyatt Murray/Rhett Nebeker, 7.7, $1,525; 7. (tie) Marcus Battaglia/Todd Hampton and Chad Masters/Wyatt Cox, 8.5, $1,271 each; 9. Aaron Tsinigine/Denton Dunning, 11.3, $1,017; 10. Tyler Forsberg/Patrick O'Brien, 12.0, $678.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Kade Bruno, 85.5 points on Western Rodeos' Hippy Mountain, $4,174; 2. (tie) Lefty Holman and Cameron Messier, 85, $2,782 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 84.5, $1,530; 5. (tie) Noel Johnson and Ryder Wright, 84, $835 each; 7. Cash Wilson, 83, $556; 8. (tie) Chase Brooks, Logan Hay and Levi Mines, 82, $139 each.
Tie-down roping:1. Cash Enderli, 8.2 seconds, $2,653; 2. Tyler Milligan, 8.3, $2,341; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 8.4, $2,029; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.7, $1,716; 5. Gatlin Peck, 9.1, $1,560; 6. James Mann, 9.5, $1,404; 7. Hunter Herrin, 9.6, $1,248; 8. Tom Crouse, 9.8, $1,092; 9. (tie) Jake Pratt and Cody Stewart, 10.3, $780 each.
Barrel racing:1. Ann McGilchrist, 17.28 seconds, $3,198; 2. (tie) Julia Johnson and Sissy Winn, 17.30, $2,318 each; 4. Chelsea Moore, 17.45, $1,599; 5. Lexie Goss, 17.47, $1,279; 6. (tie) Paloma Alvarado and Kaiden Ayres, 17.52, $879 each; 8. Skylar Alves, 17.53, $720; 9. Rylee Cooper-Christman, 17.60, $640; 10. Courtney Moody, 17.61, $560; 11. Sami Buum, 17.62, $480; 12. Kylie Kanngiesser, 17.63, $400; 13. Tonia Forsberg, 17.65, $320; 14. Andrea Busby, 17.66, $240; 15. Jordan Bassett, 17.75, $160.
Bull riding:*1. Jordan Spears, 88 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Cherry Bomb, $5,666; 2. Billy Quillan, 86, $4,525; 3. Wyatt Phelps, 80, $3,547; 4. Michael Hough, 78, $2,568; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Haliegh Grant and Beau Peterson, 2.4 seconds, $1,993 each; 3. Chloe Lambert, 2.7, $1,576; 4. (tie) Bailey Bates and Rylee A George, 2.9, $1,159 each; 6. (tie) Samantha Fulton and Ally Zehrer, 3.0, $602 each; 8. Sissy Barnes, 3.2, $185.