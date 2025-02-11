California’s Newest ProRodeo to Make Coachella Valley Debut April 25-27
The inaugural DESERT RODEO, California’s newest ProRodeo, is set to debut in the Coachella Valley during the state’s iconic country music weekend. The three-day event fusing professional rodeo, retail and festival will take place April 25-27 in Thermal, California at the Desert International Horse Park, the West Coast’s premier equestrian showgrounds.
Desert Rodeo is pioneering new ground within the sport, creating a daytime experience where the vibrant energy of a festival and the lively atmosphere of outdoor shopping meet the grit and tradition of a rodeo competition sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
"We are excited when new committees choose to partner with the PRCA," says Paul Woody, PRCA Chief Marketing Officer. "New ideas and new people are great at helping tell the story of the West. We kmow the Desert Rodeo committee will do great things in 2025 and the future."
“We wanted to create an event open to the entire community that celebrates the modern festival spirit while honoring the traditions of the Old West,” says Desert Rodeo Co-Founder Brett Lazar. “Amid a remarkable cultural renaissance in all things country, Desert Rodeo is perfectly positioned to amplify that momentum as a supplementary experience to an already incredible festival weekend,” adds Co-Founder Traci Brooks.
What to Expect at DESERT RODEO:
- Professional Rodeo: Witness the toughest cowboys and fastest cowgirls compete in heart-pounding events like bull riding and barrel racing, produced by Reno Rosser and his legendary Flying U Rodeo. Desert Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the largest and most prestigious western sports organization.
- Retail: Shop the Official Hats of Desert Rodeo —Stetson, Resistol and Charlie 1 Horse — plus more of Western’s hottest brands and festival collections. Stand out amongst the festival crowd by customizing your authentic cowboy hat at The Hat Bar by Kate Kaney.
- Outlaw Oasis: Ride into a high-energy hangout featuring vibrant bars & immersive activations from a curated selection of fan-favorite brands, including Tito's Handmade Vodka, The Ryl Company, Cattaneo Bros., The Mercantile and more to be announced.
- Country Cookout: Blending Western charm with festival eats, venture into the Country Cookout where smoky barbecue and bold flavors mix with the buzz of lively bars.
- Golden Rodeo: Support Golden Circle of Champions, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and vital funds for children bravely battling pediatric cancer. As a proud Golden Rodeo, Desert Rodeo will include community-driven fundraising efforts to provide direct support to local families in the Greater Palm Springs area in their time of need, while empowering children to build courage through cowboy camaraderie with the help of our friends at Montana Silversmiths, Resistol and YETI.
Each year, PRCA-sanctioned rodeos raise more than $40 million for local and national charities. In response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Desert Rodeo, a California-based company, will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to the County of Los Angeles Fire Department to support the brave firefighters who risk their lives to protect Los Angeles County residents.
“Like firefighters, cowboys are courageous,” said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “Together we face challenges with grit, commitment, strength and live each day with integrity to help those in their time of need. On behalf of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, I’d like to thank Desert Rodeo for extending an invitation for our firefighters to be recognized at this exciting event.”
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind weekend – Secure your passes now at desertrodeo.com.
Desert Rodeo is being brought to life by Zenda Productions, Flying U Rodeo, Best Events and Desert International Horse Park. Additional partners of Desert Rodeo include YETI, Cactus Ropes and Montana Silversmiths, the Official Buckle of Desert Rodeo.
ABOUT ZENDA PRODUCTIONS
Zenda Productions is the team behind the first-of-its-kind event that is Desert Rodeo. Founded in 2024, Zenda Productions was created with the goal of bringing a groundbreaking, inclusive western experience to country music festival goers and the surrounding community. Desert Rodeo was conceptualized and developed by Zenda Productions founders Brett Lazar, Entertainment Tonight Correspondent Cassie DiLaura, Balmoral Farm’s Traci and Carleton Brooks and Locale Concierge’s Carrie and David Isen. For more information about Desert Rodeo, please visit or on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is the oldest and largest professional rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. The PRCA is the most prestigious western sports organization, with more than 700 PRCA sanctioned rodeo events each year. As a membership-driven organization, the PRCA works to ensure that every event it sanctions is managed with fairness and competence and that the livestock used are healthy and cared for to the highest standards.
ABOUT FLYING U RODEO
Flying U Rodeo is an elite, legacy brand in the world of rodeo. Founded by the late Cotton Rosser, “The King of Rodeo," Flying U brings over 60 years of family-run expertise led by Cotton’s son and award-winning rodeo producer Reno Rosser. Flying U goes beyond the standard rodeo, blending the thrill of the sport with captivating specialty acts and top-tier entertainers. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every performance, driven by their renowned 'Born to Buck' breeding program.
ABOUT BEST EVENTS
Best Events is a full-service event production company created by Jeffrey Best to design, produce and create unique event environments that are at the intersection of commerce and art. For over 30 years, Best Events has been known to produce some of the most high-profile events in the entertainment, corporate and fashion arenas with clients including Neon Carnival, Baby2Baby and SpaceX.
ABOUT DESERT INTERNATIONAL HORSE PARK
The Desert International Horse Park (DIHP), spanning nearly 250 acres, is the proud home of Desert Rodeo. As one of North America's largest and most prestigious equestrian facilities, it perfectly accommodates the diverse and dynamic needs of this unparalleled multi-experience event. Nestled in Thermal, California and located just ten minutes from the country music scene, DIHP offers unbeatable mountain views and a breathtakingly picturesque desert setting.
