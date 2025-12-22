Three Generations of World Championships for the Steiner Family

When the dust settled in Las Vegas after Round 10 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), not only was Rocker Steiner crowned the World Champion Bareback Rider, he and his family accomplished something that had never been done before.

The Steiner Family now has three living generations of World Champions in PRORODEO. As if this were not an impressive enough feat in itself, the three World Championships are in three different events.

Rocker was favored to win the gold buckle in 2024, but a freak incident in Round 2 brought him down with a no score. Without an average check to count on, he went full-out to dominate the rounds and finish as the Reserve World Champion.

A New Year for Steiner

The electric young bareback rider was determined to change that outcome in 2025. After a brief break, he came back refreshed and on a mission. His first big win of the year came at RODEOHOUSTON for $65,000.

From that point forward, Steiner could not be moved from the top of the World Standings. He entered the 2025 NFR as the No. 1 man, and despite a couple of difficult rounds, Steiner battled through the grueling 10-day rodeo to finish in that No. 1 spot.

At just 22 years old, Steiner has added another generation to the family dynasty. The win is unsurprising for those who have witnessed his talent. Steiner has now qualified for the NFR four times, broken the $1 million mark in PRORODEO lifetime earnings, and in 2025, he set two new earnings records.

Steiner entered the NFR with $313,547 in season earnings, breaking Keenan Hayes' previous record ($265,896). With a whopping $507,532, he also broke the single-year earnings record, also previously held by Hayes ($434,050).

A Family of World Champions

While Rocker may be the first World Champion Bareback Rider in the family, he is not the first elite-level competitor. The Steiner family has deep roots in rodeo, now spanning five generations.

The legacy of World Championships began with Rocker's grandfather, Bobby, who took home the RCA World Championship in bull riding in 1973. Bobby rode bulls and bareback horses, qualifying for the NFR three times.

The West may have been wild in Bobby's days of competition, but that wild spirit has always run in the Steiner blood. Rocker's father, Sid, made waves in the 1990s and early 2000s with his fashion and showmanship. Sid could bring fans to their feet and brought new life to the arena.

Like the rest of the Steiner family, Sid was not "just flash." He was a standout steer wrestler. In 2002, he dominated at the NFR, earning checks in seven of 10 rounds, winning the Average, and the World Championship.

In a move no one anticipated, Sid retired following the win. At that time, Sid and his wife Jamie had two children (Rocker and Steely) and he wanted to be home for their childhoods.

No one in the Steiner family expected where their road would lead after a young Rocker decided he wanted to pursue something new after becoming a World Champion wakeboarder. Seven years after Rocker began the journey of a bareback rider, he added a third gold buckle to the Steiner dynasty.

"When I daydream, I never dreamt about grabbing the gold buckle or standing in the arena with it... What I dreamt about was running up to my family as a World Champion," Steiner told PRORODEO after his victory.

Winning may be something Bobby, Sid, and Rocker all have in common, but the most deeply instilled value for the Steiners is the importance of family.

