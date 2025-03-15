Canadian Steer Wrestler Has Chance to Sweep RODEOHOUSTON Super Series IV
Canadian rodeo fans are surely celebrating their superstar steer wrestler, Ryan Shuckburgh this week. He has taken control of RODEOHOUSTON's Super Series IV through the first two rounds.
While the Innisfail, Alberta man has certainly experienced the winner's circle before, the 27-year-old talent is experiencing what could be his best season so far. After finishing ranked No. 35 in 2024 with $54,853 in earnings, Schuckburgh is keeping the pedal to the metal.
In Round 1 of his first trip to RODEOHOUSTON, Shuckburgh looked like the champion he is proving to be when he threw his steer in 5.7-seconds for the win.
Craving more, the Canadian came back in Round 2 to be even faster with his 4.7-second run to gather the second round win as well. So far, he has added $6,000 to his World Standings quest for 2025. Before the third round in his set even starts, he has won more than any other steer wrestler thus far at Houston.
Currently he sits at number 25 in the journey to the National Finals Rodeo with $16,232. He has won money at every major rodeo he has entered so far this year. He earned $4,309 at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo. He then went on to Fort Worth, Texas to earn $2,500. At San Antonio the talented steer wrestler found himself winning $1,839. Now at Houston, he could exponentially increase his totals.
Given that he is on a seemingly hot streak, Shuckburgh is setting himself up well coming into the summer rodeo runs. Cowboys and cowgirls love to leave the winter run with a hefty chunk of money deposited in their bank accounts. It takes some of the pressure off when trying to earn that coveted spot to the NFR in Las Vegas.
At the end of the 2024 season for the Maple Leaf circuit, Shuckburgh found himself finishing in the No. 3 position. The Maple Leaf circuit hasn't even begun to have rodeos yet in the 2025 season, so the Canadian has a lot of winning to look forward to back in Canada.
Shuckburgh has the chance to become just the second cowboy this year to sweep their respective Super Series. With his final performance occurring this afternoon, Canadians and steer wrestling fans everywhere will be on the edge of their seats cheering. No matter the outcome of the round, he has surely cemented his way into the semi-finals and also opened the eyes of the world to the talent he possesses.