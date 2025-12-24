Rocker Steiner Raises Bar With New Bareback Riding Season Earnings Record

At just 22 years old, Rocker Steiner is making a habit of breaking records. When he was 18 and only a few months into his professional career, he won the Riggin Rally in Darby, Mont., aboard the legendary Virgil of C5 Rodeo.

The 95-point ride set a world record in bareback riding, previously 94 points (first set in 2002 and matched several times over the next 20 years). He qualified for the NFR that year and has each year since (2022-2025).

This year marked even more milestones for the fiery young superstar. Steiner's name is now in the record books alongside two goals he had been chasing with determination.

En route to becoming the 2025 World Champion Bareback Rider, Rocker Steiner set two earnings records. His first came on the day the regular season ended, September 30.

PRCA Bareback Riding Regular Season Earnings Record

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Previously held by Keenan Hayes at $265,896, Steiner had his sights set on breaking this record throughout the entire year. By almost $50,000, he has raised that bar. Steiner banked $313,547 throughout the 2025 season.

A huge win at RODEOHOUSTON kick-started the year for Steiner. He stayed on that hot streak, continuing to earn wins across the country. Some of the biggest wins of the year for Steiner include: the Ponoka Stampede, the Greeley Stampede, the Snake River Stampede, the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days, and the Golden Spike Rodeo.

Steiner capped off the year with one of his biggest monetary wins of the year, The Governor's Cup. Held the final weekend of the rodeo season, the victory pushed Steiner over the $300,000 mark for the regular season.

PRCA Bareback Riding Single-Year Earnings Record

Rocker Steiner | PRCA

Steiner did not back off after an outstanding season. He continued to bank checks throughout the 2025 NFR, adding another $193,985 to his earnings.

With a total of $507,532 in professional rodeo earnings for the 2025 season, he broke the single-year earnings record (also set by Keenan Hayesat $434,050).

Although Steiner feared hope was lost after some issues in Round 8, he persevered in the final two rounds to earn an Average check.

Steiner pulled checks in six rounds throughout the 10 days, including two round wins. A fifth-place finish in the Average for $31,937 helped him secure the World Championship.

Rocker Steiner will go down in history as the first bareback rider in PRORODEO to cross the $500,000 mark in season earnings.

More Rodeo On SI