Catching Up with 5x National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Ivy Saebens and JLo
Ivy Saebens and KN Fabs Gift of Fame (JLO) are one of the best teams to ever do it. Many have watched them dominate for the last few years.
Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Ivy and how it has been since taking a step back from the rodeo trail and focusing on their health (both Ivy and JLo's). Mental, physical, and emotional health all take a hit when you are traveling for most of the year.
One of the most important qualities Saebens has is her love for the horse. JLo is entrusted in her care by two renowned breeders Kenny Nichols and Dale Barron. This is because she is always going to put JLo's well-being over her own goals and ambitions.
This National Finals Rodeo average champion and Reserve World Champion has heart, grit, and a love for the game that is unmatched to most. Therefore, when something is off, Ivy was able to tell immediately and made sure to go find out what was hurting on her once in a lifetime horse.
Immediately Saebens brought JLo to Dr. Marty Tanner, of Tanner Equine. He has been her vet since day one and a very important part of their success. Unfortunately, the news wasn't great and JLo was headed to have surgery on both stifles.
Per recommendation of Dr. Tanner, Dr. Honnas performed surgery on her. The surgery went great and everyone who follows rodeo saw JLo run down the Thomas and Mack with Hailey Kinsel this past December both happy and healthy thanks to him.
As much as Saebens would love to crack back out on JLo, her mare has nothing left to prove. She is 16 now and a hard decision was made recently to retire her. As one of the greats she has earned a royal retirement as the queen that she is.
Speaking to Saebens, the two year break that she has had was needed. What viewers do not understand is that it is mostly the miles on the road that get to you not the runs themselves. The barrel racing talent was traveling alone for a large chunk of time towards the end of 2022. This is as mentally draining as it gets.
With the time off, she was able to get back to feeling even better than her old self. Her goals have shifted dramatically into focusing on building a retirement for themselves rather than just focusing on making it to the finals.
The horse industry is rather difficult for making a living. Even if you make the finals, typically you are not walking away with an income. "You have to be on a horse that loves the Thomas and Mack. The next time I rodeo it will be on something that I know can compete at the highest level," Saebens said.
Rodeo on SI asked if she had any advice to give young athletes getting ready to rodeo full time for the first time.
She told us "You have to be all in. Win, lose, or bad draw. You have to be okay with losing 10 times in a row and still show up the 11th time ready to win.".
With any sport, job, or hobby you have to love it. Anybody who shows up day in and day out excited and pumped to be there is going to have an edge on somebody who doesn't. Stay excited, stay out there, and stay hooked!
As an animal lover through and through, she would still be involved with animals even if she wasn't involved with horses. If she had never taken on the rodeo life, she believes that she'd be working to protect endangered species or just be involved with anything that has to do with advocacy for animals.
Her love for the sport, for animals and for her lifestyle is as clear as day. No matter where her career takes her she will put her equine partners needs ahead of her own and for that reason, among others, we can't wait to see what the future holds for her!