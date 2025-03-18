Catching Up With Ketch Kelton: 2025 Cinch Timed Event Champion
Just recently, history was made at the Cinch Timed Event Championships (CTEC). In the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., a 19-year-old Arizona cowboy became the youngest ever Cinch Timed Event Champion. After over four decades of the event, only 20 cowboys can claim the title.
Competing in five grueling rounds of heading, heeling, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and steer roping, cowboys battle for the title also known as the "Ironman of Pro Rodeo." The culmination of 25 head of cattle ended with Kelton on top, winning the title by over 100 seconds. He also earned $109,000 - taking the average win, as well as three of the five round wins.
The son of multiple-time National Finals Rodeo team roper and National Finals Steer Roping competitor, Chance Kelton, Ketch comes from a family of savvy ropers. Ketch's mother, Tammy, is another huge part of his support system. Kenzie, his older sister, is also a very decorated team roper and breakaway roper.
Throughout the years, the Lazy E Arena has been great to the Kelton family, all of whom have won major titles in Guthrie. We caught up with Kelton after his big win, to learn more about his first CTEC experience and what is next for the talented young cowboy.
Some may not have realized it, but Kelton could have competed in the JR Ironman for one more year - a title which he has already earned twice. The primary difference between the events is the addition of steer roping, in the CTEC.
Kelton explained, "After I had won the JR Ironman, it was like, 'Okay, I did that one, now I want to see if I can compete with the big dogs."
"The first two rounds were super good and everything just went smoothly. I just tried not to think about it too much and just go do what I did in the JR Ironman. I just tried to take it one at a time and try to get the best run I could get out of that draw."
In an event with so many rounds, cattle, and variables, this mindset is critical. The practicality of Kelton's entire life has been in preparation of this win.
"We have about 400 head of mama cows, so I grew up ranching and my dad trains horses, so I just grew up roping and training horses and gathering cattle."
The team behind Kelton also played a huge role in his success, from the horsepower to his team roping partner, Colter Todd.
"I headed, heeled, and roped calves on horses that we own. I bulldogged on Damian Padilla's horse that I have ridden the past two years up there in the Jr Ironman. I rode Scott Snedecor's horse in the steer roping."
Although Kelton typically heels and ropes calves on "Happy Meal," he did not want to put that many runs on her during the event. Ever proving his background as a horseman and all around handy guy, Kelton opted to bring a young horse to heel on at the CTEC.
As far as future plans, Kelton is not hitting the road right away. He wants to make sure he lays the groundwork and is prepared for that time, when it comes.
"I think I'll buy my card after I get done with college. The BFI is coming up and that would be a cool one to win. Hopefully, I will make the college finals."
The freshman at Cisco College is a multi-event cowboy, competing in the heading, tie-down roping, and steer wrestling. We cannot wait to see what's next for this talented young cowboy.