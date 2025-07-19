Lazy E Arena To Grow Its Legendary Footprint With Long Awaited Expansion Plans
The Lazy E Arena is located northeast of Oklahoma City in Guthrie, Okla. The facility has become one of the most exclusive places for major equine events and Kyle Casey Jones announced that they are expanding.
A major addition is happening as they plan to add a new convention center, facilities, and enhance the current infrastructures. The highlight of this announcement includes a 30,000-square-foot event center. The center has been designed to hold a plethora of different events. The facility will eventually be able to host anything from concerts, to trade shows, horse sales, and more.
The Lazy E has become a top-tier western sports venue. The construction has already begun on both the event center and their upgrades. They are looking to put new barns in with 266 Priefert stalls as well as another covered arena. 160 of which are planned to be completed by November of this year.
Jones also noted that the facility will be gaining plenty of other updates. It will include their restrooms which will come equipped with shower amenities. The general manager of the arena, Dan Wall, spoke to Jones on the new expansion:
“The Lazy E Arena has always been a leader in Western sports, and with the support of the McKinney Family, this expansion marks an exciting new chapter. We’re not just expanding our footprint—we’re redefining what’s possible for events in this industry and delivering a world-class experience to the western community.” stated Wall.
The Lazy E Arena has hosted so many different events. There’s too many to count over the last few decades and the amount of world champions to have gone through that facility are astronomical. With these upgrades it’s hard to believe there will be another facility in the country like it and it for sure will be one of the best.
They have been in business for over 40 years and average at least 25 events per year. With upgrades like these they will have the capacity to hold more and continue to influence the western industry in a positive light.
