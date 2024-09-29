Champions Crowned As the Cinch Playoffs Wrap Up at the 2024 Governor’s Cup
With so much money on the line, many cowboys and cowgirls went into the weekend with a feeling of uncertainty about their potential NFR qualifications. It all came down to the final round tonight.
Bareback Riding
Rocker Steiner took the win in the semi finals with an electric 89 point ride. Cole Reiner’s 87 took 2nd. The big story tonight was Waylon Bourgeois, making the finals with an 86. Jess Pope had already sealed his NFR qualification, but wanted to pad that position with a 4th place 84 point ride.
A half-point separated 1st and 2nd in the finals, with Jess Pope taking the win and $30,000 with his 88.5. Rocker Steiner earned $22,500 for 2nd with an 88. Waylon Bourgeois came through with an 85, good for $15,000 that he needed to make the top 15. Cole Reiner took 4th for $7,500 with an 81.
Steer Wrestling
With a three way tie, it was a battle tonight. Dalton Massey, Cash Robb, and Jesse Brown split the top spot with a 4.1. Stetson Jorgenson snuck in behind them for 4th with his 4.3.
In the finals, Dalton Massey and Stetson Jorgenson tied with a 4.0 for the win and Massey had the tie-breaker advantage to take the win and $30,000. Stetson Jorgenson took $22,500 for 2nd. Cash Robb earned $15,000 with a 4.2 and Jesse Brown’s 4.4 was worth $7,500.
Team Roping
The team ropers were absolutely incredible all week and tonight was no exception. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp took the round win with a flawless 3.9. Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn took 2nd with their 4.0. Luke Brown and Travis Graves were 3rd with a 4.1. Clint Summers and Jake Long wrapped up the top four with a 4.2.
A huge win in the finals will ensure this team competes at the NFR together- Ward and VonAhn earned $30,000 with their 3.9. Summers and Long’s 4.1 was worth $22,500. Wade and Thorp took 3rd for $15,000. Brown and Graves earned $7,500.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Damian Brennan showed why he is on top of the World Standings, winning the round with an 88 point ride. Brody Cress and Ryder Wright were right behind him with matching 87.5 scores. It was an important ride for Logan Cook, who took 4th in the semi-finals with an 86.5.
In the finals, Ryder Wright’s 88 was good for 1st and $30,000. Damian Brennan made a beautiful ride for 85.5 and $22,500. Logan Cook needed to be third or better to make the NFR and he did just that, earning $15,000 with an 85 point ride. Brody Cress won $7,500 for his 78.
Tie Down Roping
This event was one to watch, with a close bubble race. Shad Mayfield took the semi-finals with a 7.1 and Zack Jongbloed was 2nd with a 7.2. Hunter Herrin took 3rd with a 7.3. Dylan Hancock wrapped up the top four with an 8.0.
Taking the win with a 6.9 in the finals, Shad Mayfield earned $30,000. Hunter Herrin came into the weekend on the bubble for the top 15. Showcasing his mental game and ability to show up under pressure, Herrin started with a rough round one to return tonight for $22,500 with his 7.1. Zack Jongbloed’s 20.4 was worth $15,000. Dylan Hancock earned $7,500.
Breakaway Roping
The ladies were fierce again. Shelby Meged made a flawless semi-finals run in 1.9 seconds. Kelsie Domer and TiAda Gray split 2nd/3rd with their pair of 2.3 second runs. There was a tie for fourth and the tie-breaker went to Jackie Crawford with a 2.5.
Worthy of a fist pump and more, Shelby Meged took $30,000 with her amazing 1.6 in the finals. Kelsie Domer’s 2.3 was worth $22,500 for 2nd. TiAda Gray came into the week needing to break into the top 15 and her 2.5 tonight clinched that, earning $15,000. Jackie Crawford took 4th with a 2.6.
Barrel Racing
In a tight race, Hailey Kinsel took her second win of the week with a 13.72. LaTricia Duke’s 13.83 second run took 2nd. Ashley Castleberry earned 3rd with a 13.88 and Shelley Morgan took the final position for the finals with a 13.93.
Hailey Kinsel and Sister came close to sweeping the Cup, taking the win in the finals and $30,000 for their 13.52. She was sitting 2nd in the World prior to Sioux Falls and took over the number one position after that run. Ashley Castleberry took 2nd and $22,500 with a 13.78. LaTricia Duke came into the weekend needing to seal her NFR qualification and she did, earning $15,000 with a 13.86. Shelley Morgan wrapped up 4th with a 14.02, another cowgirl who needed a check in the finals to solidify her position in the top 15.
Bull Riding
Hayes Weight took the win in the semi-finals with a 90 point ride and Jate Frost was 2nd with 86.5, as the only cowboys with rides in the round tonight. Based on the aggregate, Clayton Sellars and Jeter Lawrence returned in the top four.
Clayton Sellars earned $30,000 with his 88 point ride in the finals. Hayes Weight took 2nd and $22,500 with an 86.5. Jeter Lawrence’s 85 was worth $15,000. Jate Frost earned $7,500.