2024 Champions Crowned at Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic
For Stacey Thar of Thar Ranch Productions, producing the Fizz Bomb Futurity is her pride and joy. In 2023, Thar branched out and added breakaway and tie down roping futurities to the annual barrel race.
In 2024, the event was an American Rodeo Contender. For Royal Crown eligible horses, there were $2,500 sidepots in the breakaway futurity and tie down futurity.
The Fizz Bomb is an open futurity, with two rounds in each division.
Hubbard Feeds Cool Command presented the 2D Breakaway Futurity with $1,000 added and the Open Breakaway with $500 added.
The Tie Down Futurity and Open Tie Down were presented by Newcastle Motors, with $1,000 and $500 added respectively.
In the Newcastle Motors Open Tie Down Roping, Coy Thar and Bonnie Bama swept the event. Winning the first go with a 13.36, the second go with a 12.28, they also won the average with a 25.64.
Kevi Broncho and "Cheeseburger" took the Hubbard Feed Cool Command Open Breakaway Average title with their tme of 6.12 seconds on two rounds.
The round one 2D win in the open breakaway went to Tieggan Rouleau and Porkchop with a 3.78. In round two, Whitney Lee and Bad Motorscooter took the 2D win with a 3.81.
Average 2D buckle winner, Callie Illies and Rookie also won round two with a 2.66.
Haiden Thompson and JRS Ride won the Breakaway Owner/Rider sidepot.
In the 15 and Under Breakaway, Tel LaDuke dominated on two different horses. Winning round one on Pedro with a 3.51, he also won round two on Chopper with a 2.76. LaDuke and Chopper took the average win as well.
The Hubbard Feed Cool Command Breakaway Futurity average win went to Hadley Thompson and CD Smokin Miss Kitty. The 2018 sorrel mare is a son of Tari CD Smoke and out of Krogs Panda Cat by Cant Kick This Cat.
Thompson won the first round with a 3.02, the second round with 3.09, and the average with 6.11. The team also took the win in the All Ladies sidepot with a 6.16, as well as round one in the Hubbard Feed Cool Command Open Breakaway.
Round one 2D winner in the breakaway futurity was Casey Rae Sellers and KCross Logan Lane. The 2019 black stallion is home-raised, a son of The Goodbye Lane and out of K Cross Calamity by OnAnotherHigh. Sellers also runs barrels on the exceptional young horse.
Congratulations to all roping winners at the Fizz Bomb. We will be keeping up with the barrel racing in Gillette, which kicks off Thursday morning with the $20,000 added futurity and $5,000 added derby.