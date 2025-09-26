PRCA Competitors Ready To Fight for NFR Spots at Governor’s Cup

The day sheets are out and the qualifiers for the Governor's Cup are officially locked in. There are a few who made it into this lucrative rodeo that could play spoiler to those currently sitting inside the top 15. To say there is a lot riding on this weekend would be the understatement of the year. This is the richest rodeo that South Dakota has to offer, making Sioux Falls the place to be this weekend.

Last year's winners in their respected events automatically qualified back to this year's rodeo and they are ready to fight for back-to-back titles. All athletes will compete in the first two rounds and each round will pay nearly $12,000. Those who fight their way into Sunday will have their chance to earn a $32,000 check as the winner. This event is going to drastically change the world standings.

Who To Watch Out for on the Bubble

Yfat Yossifor / San Angelo Standard-Times

There are three athletes ready to make the jump into the NFR qualifying spots in the steer wrestling- Gavin Soileau, Mike McGinn, and Cody Devers. They sit at No. 17-19 in the world standings currently and the No. 14 and 15 men didn't make the cut for the Cup. Even though Riley Duvall (No.16) also didn't make it in, he is less than $200 from the cutoff point to the NFR and there are other rodeos to get to this week. Every single penny is going to count this week in the steer wrestling.

The No. 16 man on the heading side in the team roping is ready to make the final push. Luke Brown is chasing his 16th qualification to the NFR and sits a measly $1,000 behind Aaron Tsinigine, who will not be in South Dakota competing this weekend. His partner, Trey Yates, is in the hot seat at No. 15 with little breathing room over Denton Dunning, who will be competing at Sioux Falls.

Brown isn't the only one who can catch Tsingine. Tyler Tryan is paired up with Dunning in pursuit of their first NFR qualification. However, they wouldn't be the Cinderella story of the weekend. The No. 2 header in the world (Dustin Egusquiza) is paired up with the No. 28 heeler (Will Woodfin). This team does not have to win out (mathematically) for Woodfin to play the ultimate spoiler for this year's NFR.

Riley Webb is creeping up on the $300,000 earnings mark this season in the tie-down roping in pursuit of his third consecutive world title. A single round win would do that for him, but he clearly isn't fighting for a spot to compete at the Thomas and Mack when December rolls around.

One third of the field is hoping to cross the barrier into the top 15. Shane Hanchey sits less than $500 behind Kyle Lucas, who will not be competing at the Governor's Cup. Hanchey might be the closest cowboy to Lucas, but Cory Solomon, Marcos Costa, and Buck Calhoun can easily (mathematically) earn an NFR spot by the end of this weekend.

Hard to imagine that the world standings won't look drastically different by the time October 1 rolls around. This is going to be a good one to watch as the clock is winding down rapidly on this year's qualifiers.

