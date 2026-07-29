Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Athletes Chasing Las Vegas Qualifications

While many eyes in the sport are focused on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) summer run, this is the most exciting time of year for countless rodeo organizations.

For athletes competing in the INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) Tour, rodeos are happening all over the United States and Canada.

In the INFR Tour, rodeos crisscross North America, from Florida to Arizona and back up to North Dakota and Alberta. Rodeo competitors travel across the country chasing qualifications to the pinnacle of the organization: the INFR in Las Vegas, Nev.

Each October, the INFR is held at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Earning that trip does not come easily, and athletes spend countless hours and miles pursuing the goal.

This year, the INFR is set for October 13-17, and the season will come to a close in early September.

Life on the INFR Tour

OCD Earthworx, the impressive company that created record-shattering conditions at the 2026 Calgary Stampede, at the Tsuut'ina Nation Tour Rodeo | Teal Stoll

With junior and senior events, the INFR Tour is a family-friendly rodeo circuit that often takes two or three generations on the road together.

One of the most unique things about rodeo is its potential for longevity, and watching children, parents, and grandparents compete alongside one another is a powerful testament to how deep tradition runs.

While some families and athletes trek back and forth across the country between rodeos and home, others stay on the road throughout the summer. Flying back and forth or swapping out who is at home and who is on the road is nothing new for most of these cowboys and cowgirls.

During the Canadian run in the summer, many find themselves splitting time between rodeos and work. Others may be traveling back and forth between rodeos in Canada and the United States, trying to capitalize on every opportunity.

With the season beginning to wind down, some athletes are feeling the crunch and entering every rodeo they can. All-night drives and hoping for that one big break drive them forward.

Many INFR athletes also compete in the PRCA and WPRA, so depending on their circuit's schedule, some are juggling reaching their rodeo count to compete in the circuit finals.

The End Draws Near

Just six full rodeos and a handful of standalone events remain as athletes look to secure their positions for the 2026 INFR. While qualifications are based on earnings, some athletes earn a "golden ticket" by winning a qualifying rodeo.

These rodeos are given "qualifier" status based on the amount of added money, and the winner earns an automatic qualification to Las Vegas.

One of the newest additions to the INFR Tour, standalone events are not full rodeos. Some are rough stock only, some combine timed events and rough stock, and all money counts towards the standings — as long as that athlete has competed in a set amount of INFR Tour rodeos.

Tying rodeo, tradition, and culture together, the INFR and INFR Tour have offered life-changing opportunities to countless rodeo athletes over the years and continue to shape the next generation.

Each year, the INFR works with other major players in the sport of rodeo, like The American, the WPRA, and the PRCA, to help athletes grow and progress their careers.

2026 marks the 50th Anniversary of the INFR, and it is sure to be one for the record books. Who will walk away a World Champion as we celebrate 50 years of the Indian National Finals Rodeo?

Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full coverage of the INFR and its champions.