Taking Home the Real Gold: INFR Women's All Around Champion, Jareth Curley
Jareth Curley makes her home in Ganado, AZ, with her husband, Creighton, also a rodeo cowboy, and their daughter, Everly. In 2024, she was able to accomplish a goal she's been chasing for many years: the coveted INFR All-Around title.
"I am the third generation coming from a rodeo family. My grandpa and his brothers rodeoed and passed it down to everyone. My siblings and I did junior rodeo and open shows. My mom just threw us out to the wolves and that's how we grew. We did a lot of amateur rodeos and got into the INFR circuit. So from 2010 to now, I have qualified 10 times (to the INFR), five times in the junior and five in the open," she explained
While she grew up focused on barrel racing, Curley was attracted to roping, "I always knew if I got the right horse and someone to teach me, I wanted to rope. We would go to the INFR and watch the buckle presentation and I was like, 'Oh, wow, I'm gonna win one of those someday.' I really wanted to figure out how to rope so I could win the all-around."
In 2019, the cards fell for Curley to have that chance, "I didn't have a barrel horse, so I said 'let's just figure out how to rope.' I had a lot of help. I wouldn't take any credit. I qualified to the INFR and everything turned out perfect at the finals. I had so much confidence going in and I had good horses. I won a world title in my first year of breakaway roping and that was so crazy."
In 2024, Curley was ready to make the most of her opportunity. With her sister pregnant, Curley was able to have a solid mount in the barrel racing for the full rodeo year and the finals.
"His name is True Grit, (Frenchmans Gold Limit - Frenchmans Star x Alamans Angel Flick x Alamans Gold). We owe a lot of our success to him, a lot of our accomplishments are from him alone. To have him for the whole season and knowing that I could win on him without question was a great feeling. I was very grateful that I got to ride him all season and it really renewed the fire for me," she told us.
"We feel like that horse is the gold we're chasing. I wanted to win a gold buckle for him. One of our teachings is that you don't really know what you have until you bring it home. When we got home, I took the buckle out and showed it to him and he did a little run around and started bucking. We got that buckle together, but he's the gold we've gotten to load up into our trailer for so many years. He is our heart horse and our once in a lifetime guy," Curley said emotionally.
Her horse played a huge role in the roping as well, "In the breakaway, I rode my grandpa Victor's (Begay) horse most of the year. I don't have to worry about anything besides roping. He leaves on my hand, he'll sit in the box and he'll catch a calf really fast. I really feel like it's a horsepower that's helped evolve the sport."
Jareth and Creighton rodeo alongside each other, with daughter, Everly. "We've dipped our toes into the next level of our careers together. We got to see each other mature in this sport. It's different traveling with Evey, seeing the sights. The fact that we get to have success and she gets to see it, that's the coolest part."
The 2024 win was bittersweet for Curley, who experienced a great loss this year, "My late grandpa, Jerome Pete Sr., was the one who got rodeo in our family and he passed at the beginning of this year. His prayers, words, and encouragement helped me so much. He always used to say, 'Get ahead in the beginning, whatever you're doing, so you're not chasing it.' In Vegas, I did just that. I got points in both of my events in the first round. I know he was right there with me."
When she's not running barrels or roping, Curley loves to sew and makes some of the neatest peices for the whole family. Her Instagram showcases her incredible work, Wonder Creations by Jareth.