Indian National Finals Rodeo Underway in Las Vegas Crowning Round 1 and 2 Champions
The first two rounds of the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas at the South Point have brought incredible action as cowboys and cowgirls compete for the 2024 World Champion titles. Roughly 500 cowboys and cowgirls will represent their heritage and compete in Vegas this week.
In 2024, the INFR tour paid out nearly $2.3 million. Contestants can either qualify based on their position in the standings or by winning an automatic qualifier. Year-end winners earned a $1,000 bonus at the finals. The finals kicked off on October 22 and will wrap up with a Championship round on October 26.
Round 1
Bareback Riding
Year-end winner, Steven Dewolfe tied for the win with Shane O'Connell in round one.
- Steven Dewolfe 85
- Shane O'Connell 85
- Jacob Lees 83
- Whystle Joe 79
- Jayco Roper 78
- Evan Betony 77
Steer Wrestling
Brent Belkham earned his position at the INFR through an automatic qualifier and took the win in the round one. Rooster Yazzie earned the year-end title.
- Brent Belkham 3.96
- JJ Hunt 4.17
- Joe Wilson 4.34
- Nolan Conway 4.34
- Hiyo Yazzie 5.06
- Rooster Yazzie 5.06
Breakaway Roping
It was a tough round in the breakaway roping, with Janae Todacheenie taking the win. Kadin Jodie won the year-end honors.
- Janae Todacheenie 2.53
- Kassidy Dennison 2.85
- Katelin Conway 2.89
- Mykayla Tatsey 3.00 T
- aniah Nez 3.03
- Jareth Curley 3.11
Saddle Bronc Riding
Jackson Ford, Cash Wilson, and Kash Deal split the win in the round. Creighton Curley won the year-end title.
- Jackson Ford 80
- Cash Wilson 80
- Kash Deal 80
- Kaden Deal 73
- Hunter Sippola 69
- Shane Phillips 68
Tie Down Roping
Multiple time NFR qualifier, Blair Burk, earned the win in the round. Dontre' Goff took the win in the year-end.
- Blair Burk 9.27
- Corbin Fisher 9.29
- Jay Guerrero 9.45
- Zane Not Afraid 9.64
- Jobe Johns 9.72
- Erich Rogers 9.84
Team Roping
Blaine Redhorse and Chance Hunter won the round and ended the year ranked third and second in the standings, respectively. Kesley Phillips and Myles John earned the year-end honors.
- Redhorse/Hunter 5.15
- Sells/Lansing 5.28
- Rogers/Tsinigine 5.38
- Fischer/Morgan 5.52
- Dayzie/Begay 5.66
- Charley/Murphy Jr 5.95
Barrel Racing
Junior barrel racer competing with the open cowgirls, young Quinley Inman and her sure-footed mount took the win in a tough round of barrel racing. Tara Seaton won the year-end honors.
- Quinley Inman 16.025
- Carsyn Hibbs 16.191
- Sallye Williams 16.200
- Kelsey Gillin 16.203
- Ashley Whatley 16.203 C
- ayda Dodginghorse 16.255
Bull Riding
Preston Louis earned the win in the round. Year-end honors went to high school senior and multi-sport standout Tahj Wells.
- Preston Louis 83
- Vinell Mariano 80
- Evan Betony 77
- Teigan Gray 75
Round 2
Bareback Riding
NFR qualifiers, Jayco Roper and Jacob Lees went 1-2 in the round.
- Jayco Roper 83
- Jacob Lees 82
- Shane O'Connell 75
- Earl Tsosie Jr 74
- Steven DeWolfe 74
- Whystle Joe 73
Steer Wrestling
Ty Day Chief finished the year-end second place in the standings and claimed the round 2 win.
- Ty Day Chief 4.35
- Ty Allen Fischer 4.91
- Rooster Yazzie 5.02
- Matt Jodie 5.06
- Joe Wilson 5.09
- Dalton Porch 5.2
Breakaway Roping
Kelci Bends took the win with a smoking 1.96 second run in a tough round.
- Kelci Bends 1.96
- D Low Show 2.03
- Bailey Bates 2.16
- Faith Holyan 2.36
- Heather Rogers 2.69
- Megan Lunak 2.81
Saddle Bronc Riding
Round one co-winners, Jackson Ford and Cash Wilson went 1-2 in the round.
- Jackson Ford 82
- Cash Wilson 80
- Creighton Curley 77
- Kash Deal 77
- Hunter Sippola 74
- Jake Running Crow 72
Tie Down Roping
Brock Belkham earned the win in the tie down roping in round two.
- Brock Belkham 8.28
- Nolan Conway 9.11
- RJ Straw 9.17
- Erich Rogers 9.72
- Quinton Inman 9.72
- Dalton Porch 10.08
Team Roping
Blaine Redhorse and Chance Hunter earned their second round win of the finals, taking the top spot in the average
- Redhorse/Hunter 4.87
- Rogers/Tsinigine 4.91
- Vaile/Bearspaw 4.98
- Conway/Skunkcap 5.17
- Cody/Nez 5.18
- Boyd/Jodie 5.67
Ladies Barrel Racing
2023 INFR Junior and Ladies Barrel Racing World Champion, Graysen O'Connor took the round two win.
- Graysen O'Connor 15.715
- Sonya Dodginghorse 15.794
- Kenzie Kallenberger 15.825
- Quinley Inman 15.919
- Kelsey Howard 15.924
- Tara Seaton 15.925
Bull Riding
Jacauy Hale and Vinell Mariano split the round win in the bull riding with an 81.
- Jacauy Hale 81
- Vinell Mariano 81
- Tahj Wells 80
- O'Dey Tom 77
- Teigan Gray 71
The third round of the INFR is split into two performances, based on the average times and scores of the first two rounds.