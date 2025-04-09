Cheyenne Frontier Days and Professional Bull Riders Part Ways After Years Together
An item of breaking news caused a bit of a stir on social media recently. Perhaps it was how some of the information was construed or what was read into it, but a simple announcement became a bit contentious, particularly amongst the "keyboard warriors." At Rodeo On SI, we always aim to report the full story, with the facts and each party's side fairly represented. It seems the air has been cleared on this matter and we hope this information will help set the record straight.
In 2025, there will not be a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event at the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in Cheyenne, Wyo. Some fans were upset about this change and began commenting their feelings on social media. CFD CEO Tom Hirsig shared comments on the matter and PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason released his own message regarding the announcement. The bottom line is pretty simple: CFD and the PBR are parting ways, but there are new opportunities arising from this change.
What Will Happen at CFD?
From 2004-2009, the PBR was a part of the nightly events at the CFD. From 2010-2017, another bull riding association (CBR) was brought into the CFD. In 2018, the PBR was asked if they would return to the CFD. They obliged and PBR events have been occupying Monday and Tuesday of the CFD week of festivities for the past several years.
Moving forward, those nights will now be a (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Xtreme Bulls event. It will still be a "bull riders only" style show for the spectators, but the differentiation from PBR to PRCA-sanctioned is a shift for the competitors.
Will the PBR Go Elsewhere?
Following the split of CFD and the PBR, the PBR announced the Last Cowboy Standing event, which will be held July 21 -22, 2025, in partnership with Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Headliners have now been announced, the event will include country music superstar Tim McGraw. The landmark event will be the first rodeo and concerts held on the field of Canvas Stadium, which opened in the fall of 2017.
Comments from Both Sides
In the Wyoming News Now article, CFD CEO Tom Hirsig stated, "We wanted to help the PRCA bull riders because this money will count towards the National Finals Rodeo, so it's like having double bull riding here at Cheyenne Frontier Days."
Gleason's comments can be found in full on the PBR website, but included, "We do not wish any ill will toward Cheyenne Frontier Days and we hope that both events are sold out and successful. Wouldn’t that be a great testament to the power of Western sports and the resurgence of the Western lifestyle?"