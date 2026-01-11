Summit Pro Rodeo's Horses Sweep Buck and Ball Victories

Summit Pro Rodeo had a successful trip to the Buck and Ball in Gillette, Wyo. Competitors won both the bareback riding and saddle bronc riding aboard their horses, Game Trail and Cat Walk.

The Laramie, Wyo. based contractors sent both horses to the 2025 NFR, along with Cowboy Fool, who Brody Wells tied for 2nd place on in the saddle bronc riding. Many of the horses that compete for Summit Pro Rodeo were raised by them in Wyoming.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"It's pretty cool to see them grow up," said Ty Hamaker, flank man for Summit Pro Rodeo. "From the first time we bucked Cat Walk, we knew he was going to be something special. To see him go where he's gone, it's pretty fun to watch."

Coleman Shallbetter matched up with Cat Walk in the final round of the saddle bronc riding, and the pair took home the win with a 90-point ride. In the bareback riding, 2025 NFR Average Champion, Sam Petersen, climbed aboard Game Trail for an 89-point ride. Especially at events like this, stock contractors are eager for the top competitors to match up with their horses, Hamaker said.

"We drew really good with Sam Peterson and and Coleman Shallbetter. Both of those guys are riding better than anyone right now," Hamaker said. "It’s dang sure exciting to see the guys that are riding good draw your stock."

Summit Pro Rodeo sent four horses to the National Finals Rodeo in 2025, along with two bulls. Their horse, Cowboy Fool, left with a Round 8-win in the saddle bronc riding with Weston Patterson. Their goal moving forward, Hamaker said, is to keep improving and bringing high-level stock to rodeos.

"When we show up to a rodeo, we try to have the best stock that everyone can have a chance to win something on," Hamaker said. "The goal is always to improve our horses, improve our rodeos and improve our company."

Summit Pro Rodeo is a family-run company, with the father and owner, JD Hamaker, organizing their rodeo schedule and sons, Colt and Ty Hamaker working as a pickup man and flank man.

"We couldn't do it without all of us," Ty Hamaker said.

The next stop for these high-level bucking ponies is Rodeo Rapid City in Rapid City, N.D., to continue the early 2026 rodeos. All of the horses that just put on a show at the Buck and Ball will make the trip, and we will eagerly await the pending matchups.

Full Results

Bareback riding:First round:1. Cooper Cooke, 87.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Warning Shot, $4,704; 2. Bradlee Miller, 87, $3,606; 3. Sam Petersen, 86.5, $2,666; 4. Dean Thompson, 86, $1,725; 5. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,098; 6. (tie) Tanner Aus and Mason Stuller, 85, $706 each; 8. Nick Pelke, 84.5, $470.

Shootout:1. Sam Petersen, 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail, $3,000; 2. Bradlee Miller, 88, $2,000.

Saddle bronc riding:First round:1. Coleman Shallbetter, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Candy Coated, $4,732; 2. Wyatt Casper, 87, $3,628; 3. Brody Wells, 86.5, $2,682; 4. Brody Cress, 86, $1,735; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen and Thayne Elshere, 85.5, $946 each; 7. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Cash Wilson Wilson, 85, $552 each.

Shootout:1. Coleman Shallbetter, 90 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cat Walk, $3,000; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper, Brody Cress and Brody Wells, 87, $667 each.

Bull riding:* First round:1. Ruger Piva, 88 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Howdy Rowdy, $4,828; 2. (tie) Dalton Allred and Brenson Bartlett, 87, $3,242 each; 4. Colton Coffman, 86, $1,813; 5. Riggin Shippy, 82.5, $1,179; 6. (tie) Bryce Jensen and Hayden Welsh, 80, $782 each; no other qualified rides.*

Shootout:1. Colton Coffman, 86.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Stickn' N Movin', $5,000; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

More Rodeo News