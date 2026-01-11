Ashley Brooks Memorial Show Brings Barrel Racing for a Cause to Memphis

The Ashley Brooks Memorial Show in Memphis, Tenn., is a barrel race with purpose. Brooks passed away unexpectedly in 2019 and was a decorated all-around cowgirl and barrel racer. The race was created to benefit the Ashley Brooks Memorial Scholarship Fund and has become an annual event.

With over $30,000 added, the competition drew many of the best barrel racers in the Midwest and from the East Coast.

Futurity

HP Hotrod, #1 futurity stallion of 2025 and maternal sibling to Buggaboo | Photo courtesy of Jason Martin / Photographer Bee Silva

Elaina McKinney and TJR Let It Rock (Eddie Stinson x Streakin Gold Seeker x A Streak Of Fling) have found success, just a few runs into their futurity year. The duo finished third in the BFA $uper$takes on "Junior's" first-ever competitive run.

Following a lengthy quarantine for many barrel racers following the BFA, McKinney and Junior won the first round and the average of the Jingle Bell Classic Futurity. The pair claimed another round win in Memphis, winning the first round of the Futurity with a 14.464 for $2,693.

In Round 2, Buggaboo and Kindyl Scruggs clocked a 14.531 for the win. The duo also finished third in Round 1, ultimately claiming the Futurity Championship. The pair banked $8,080 in futurity earnings alone at the event.

Buggaboo is by Feel The Sting and out of Rods Last Ladybug, one of the matriarchs of Highpoint Performance Horses. Also known as "Ladybug," we anticipate big things from the four-year-old mare in her futurity year.

Derby

Banking $4,617 in the one-run derby, Chris Coffey and Easy Streakin Guy (A Streak Of Fling x Easy Guys x Holland Ease) clocked a 14.390 for the win.

High Stakes

Fame Fire Rocks and Taycie Matthews are no strangers to winning in a high-stakes format, and the NFR-qualifying duo clocked the fastest time of the weekend to earn the $5,808 win. Matthews and "Poprocks," ran a 14.106 to win the race by over three and one-half tenths of a second. The run also set a new arena record.

Open Winners

Kindyl Scruggs rode Melrose Chrome to the Friday Open 1D round win with a 14.279, earning $1,884. On Saturday, Matthews' 14.106 carried over from the High Stakes to the Open 1D for the $1,393 win.

Matthews placed in the Open 1D or 2D on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, aboard Fame Fire Rocks and DesignerLeapToHeaven.

Blaise Wheeler had another solid weekend, earning 1D Derby money on Designer Legs, finishing second in the 1D High Stakes aboard SBW Copycat, and third in the 2D High Stakes on Designer Legs. She also earned multiple Open 1D and 2D checks on Friday and Saturday.

