Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Announces New Xtreme Bulls Event For July 2025
Another PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour stop has been added to the 2025 schedule, this time making its debut at the Daddy of ’em All.
The Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days Rodeo announced on Thursday that the Xtreme Bulls competition will be part of its ‘night show’ offerings this July. The two-night event is slated to take place at 8 p.m. (MST) on July 21-22. The 129th installment of CFD will run July 18-27.
“We’re getting back to our rodeo roots by partnering with the PRCA to host the Xtreme Bulls,” Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, said in a release. “This family-friendly event will produce a fast-paced, live audience event that our fans expect from the Daddy of ’em All.”
Night time bull riding has been a staple in Cheyenne for close to a decade, with Professional Bull Rider (PBR) events comprising two night show slots each year at the historic event.
Now, PRCA bull riders will have the chance to add to their regular season earnings as the stop in Cheyenne will have $75,000 in added prize money. The Xtreme Bulls Tour has features stops across the country in connection with some of the PRCA's biggest rodeos. In 2024, there were 22 Xtreme Bulls events. The tour concludes with the Xtreme Bulls Finale at the Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up in September. Reigning PRCA Bull Riding World Champion Josh Frost also finished as the Xtreme Bulls year-end champion in 2024.
In all, 40 bull riders are expected to compete in one round each day, with the top cowboy on two head earning the CFD Xtreme Bulls title. Tickets for the event will be available starting February 24 at www.cfdrodeo.com.