Cheyenne Gives Saddle Bronc Rider Logan Cook Confidence-Boosting Victory
The pit of Logan Cook’s stomach twisted in a mangled knot.
On the outside, the Alto, Texas, native was calm and collected. Inside, he was a ball of anxiousness.
The moment the draw list came out for Sunday’s short-go at the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days Rodeo, Cook’s eyes got wide. He was paired with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics horse THE Black Tie, an animal known for its riding prowess. Four days ago, the horse helped Brody Wells win the Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City with a 92-point effort.
Cook knew exactly what the draw meant – he had the dream matchup, the one others would be envious of.
“I’ve kind of been nervous since yesterday afternoon at about four o’clock, just because you know you’ve got the one to win it all as long as you do your job,” Cook said.
From the moment the chute gate opened, Cook took control of the pressure packed situation to create a season-changing moment. His 90-point effort held off Wyatt Casper’s charge of 89 points to secure the victory at Frontier Days, an outcome that could alter the course of Cook’s entire season.
Coming into the weekend, the up-and-coming rider was sitting 20th in the PRCA World Standings with about $60,000 in earnings. It’s a spot he’s all-to-familiar with.
Since turning pro in 2019, the 'close but not close enough' mantra has been a regular occurrence. He’s finished every season since 2020 ranked in the top 30 of the standings, including back-to-back years at No. 22 in 2021 and 2022. Each of those finishes left him just shy of being in the field of 15 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.
The piece that’s been missing? A big summer win to push him over the hump. Cook finally found that moment.
“It’s tough at times, but just knowing you can ride with the best of them – at the end of the day, I go everywhere they go,” Cook said. “As long as you draw a good horse and do your job, you’re going to end up right in the middle of it. You just have to keep going along until you get your chance.”
That chance appears to have arrived, again.
Cook met THE Black Tie at the Magic Valley Stamped in Filer, Idaho, back in 2021, resulting in a no score as the animal was able to buck him off. Since then, he’s thought about a potential rematch, even if it did kick up some nerves.
“You want that one by your name,” Cook said emphatically.
The win in Cheyenne gives him $10,728 in earnings from the rodeo alone. He also picked up a little more than $4,200 in combined prize money from the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, Mont., and the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood, S.D., over the weekend, further bolstering his position for a spot in the top 15.
If the 26-year-old competitor is able to get out of the 20s and into an NFR qualification, the win at Cheyenne will likely be the launching point.
It’s an outcome he called one of the biggest moments of his still young career, but with hopefully bigger results still to come.
“This is a great win. Hopefully we can just keep the ball rolling and get a few more big checks. If it works, good. If not, live to fight another day,” Cook said.
Other results from Cheyenne Frontier Days
Clay Jorgenson took home $11,729 in prize money after winning the bareback riding championship. He won the finals thanks to a 90-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail.
Breakaway roper Shelby Boisjoli-Meged finished her finals run in a rodeo-best time of 3.7 seconds to win the crown. All told, the defending world champion took home $16,280 from the event.
Shad Mayfield added more money to his ledger with a win in tie-down roping. He was the only cowboy to finish the finals in under 10 seconds, going for 9.8. In total, he earned $16,400 in Cheyenne.
The team roping duo of Hayes Smith and Justin Davis captured the title with a time of 8.3 seconds in the finals. Each cowboy earned $11,925 over the course of the competition.
Steer wrestler Denton Good won the final round with a time of 6.5 seconds, leading to a total payday of $12,710.
Jordan Briggs blazed her way to a time of 17.06 in the barrel racing finale to narrowly win the round over Latricia Duke who ran a 17.08. Briggs took home $17,053 in total earnings.
Bull rider T.J. Gray set the tone early in the short go with an effort of 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s No Dose as the second rider out of the gate. He walked away with $10,627 in prize money.
Coleman Proctor is now a two-time CFD all-around champion after winning a combined $28,351 between team and steer roping over the course of the rodeo. Proctor won his first CFD buckle back in 2022.