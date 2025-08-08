Chris Janson To Kick Off Inaugural PBR Friday Night Live
Friday, August 8, marks a historic moment for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as Sunrise, Fla., becomes the site of the debut of PBR Friday Night Live, hosted by FOX Nation.
The newest addition to the PBR Teams season will air weekly for 10 weeks on Friday evening, with each broadcast highlighting a new stop across the country. The series will conclude at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 24, marking the start of the championship.
More News: PBR Teams New Era Begins at Freedom Days
Not only is this FOX Nation’s first broadcast dedicated exclusively to bull riding and the sport so many love, but award-winning country music artist Chris Janson will also kick off the inaugural event with a performance featuring songs from his newest album, Wild Horses.
“Wild Horses is the most authentic album I’ve made,” Janson shared. “I wrote what I wanted and sang and produced the album how I wanted. It’s honest and raw, lots of heartfelt stories, and lots of good times.”
Janson not only drew inspiration from his surroundings, but he also wanted to create an album that would resonate with his fans regardless of their life stage. Demonstrating that while he may be a music star living in the public eye, he’s no different from his listeners.
More News: The American Rodeo Announced Highly-Anticipated 2026 Dates
“I gain inspiration from real life,” Janson explained. “My wife, my kids, my everyday life, my friends, gains and losses, living a great life, and death. Overall, I hope all listeners find something they can identify with.”
As this event celebrates the growing partnerships between PBR and FOX Nation, the collaboration with Janson adds another meaningful layer to this milestone.
“I’d love to ride bulls and claim that cool title,” Janson shared with a laugh. “The truth is, I’m not as tough as those guys. They’re the real deal. I’m glad I can still be a part of PBR by lending my music. That’s what I do best. I write and sing hits, and love to hear folks sing along. I appreciate the partnership.”
With the event just on the horizon, the partnership between PBR, FOX Nation and Chris Janson's performance stands out to be a memorable way to launch this exciting chapter for all involved.
More News: Top Cowboys Hold Their Ground in PRCA Timed Event World Standings
“I’m super excited about kicking this off,” Janson stated. “Being a part of this event with PBR and Fox Nation is like combining one big family. God, Family, Country, Country Music, and bull riding. What real American wouldn’t love that?”
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.