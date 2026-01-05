T.J. Gray's Confidence Paid Off on Rodeo's Biggest Bull Riding Stage

In 2024, bull rider T.J. Gray made his National Finals Rodeo (NFR) debut, placing in three of the rounds and finishing fourth in the world. When the 2025 PRORODEO season rolled around, Gray showed that he had added something new to his riding style– confidence.

That confidence stemmed from a mindset shift that finally clicked, an outlook he had always tried to carry but fully embraced as the season progressed. The results followed with wins at two Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo events, PRCA Bull Riding at Tuacahn, the Clovis Rodeo, Cactus Jacks Xtreme Bull Riding, and the Canby Rodeo.

A New Mindset Heading Into the NFR

Coming into his second NFR with a clearer understanding of what to expect, Gray focused on key reminders that continued to propel him towards success.

“I learned a lot last year,” Gray shared. “ I knew how to handle myself this year when I showed up, and mentally I was ready to be there.”

The Oregon native rose to the occasion and showed the greatness of his talent. Gray won Rounds Seven, Eight, and Ten, rode seven of the ten bulls, and walked away with two different titles.

Focusing on the little moments helped the 24-year-old stay grounded during more than 10 days he spent in Las Vegas.

“I wanted to enjoy the little moments,” he stated. “I’ve learned you can get so worked up about the moment and wanting to do good, that you waste your whole day and the time you get to spend with everyone.”

Consistency Was Key to Success

Walking through Thomas & Mack with the goal of consistency in a place he worked all year to reach, he knew how to execute his plan, and he did exactly that.

Gray shattered the NFR earnings record, bringing in $295,655 over 10 trips out of the iconic yellow bucking chutes. His earnings gained him the Top Gun Award, given to the contestant who makes the most money in a single event at the NFR.

The two-time qualifier walked away as the reserve champion and was crowned the average champion in front of thousands of fans.

“We plan our whole lives to do that,” Gray explained. “ We’re always thinking about going to Vegas, and when it starts to come together down there, it’s not necessarily surprising; it’s more of what you’ve been expecting to happen.”

Shortly after the Finals ended, Gray underwent surgery to address injuries sustained earlier in the season and chose to focus on healing at the start of 2026, allowing his body to return to full strength before anything worsened.

While he will be sidelined at the beginning of the 2026 PRORODEO season, the confidence and momentum he earned at the NFR will carry him through when he makes his anticipated return.

