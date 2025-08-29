Cinch Playoffs Timed Events Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers

The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in a little over 30 days, the Playoffs Series is a focal point.

Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes to the standings in the final few days of the season.

Steer Wrestling

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Cash Robb * 20 Ty Erickson 14 Chance Howard 12 Holden Myers 15 Marc Joiner 34 Kyle Irwin * 8 Seth Peterson 30 Gavin Soileau 21 Justin Shaffer 10 Stetson Jorgenson 17 Bridger Anderson 7 Jesse Brown 3 Eli Lord 22 Trisyn Kalawaia 24 Riley Duvall 13 Tucker Allen 2 Jace Melvin 23 Joe Nelson 26 John McGinn 18 Cody Devers 16 Dakota Eldridge 11 Tyler Waguespack 5 Rowdy Parrott 4 Will Lummus 1

In the steer wrestling, No. 6 in the World and reigning World Champion J.D. Struxness and No. 9 in the World, Scott Guenthner, did not qualify for Puyallup. Within the top 25, the majority of cowboys did earn a seat in the Cinch Playoffs. Dalton Massey (No. 19) and Ryan Shuckburgh (No. 25) are the only cowboys who will not have this opportunity.

In an already tight race, this will continue to heat things up as athletes chase an NFR qualification. With cowboys like Seth Peterson and Marc Joiner ranked No. 31 and No. 34, they are still within striking distance of the top 15. Sitting roughly $30,000 out of the top 15 could change with the large amount of money still on the table.

Team Roping

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Brye Crites/Tyler Worley 24/23 Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili 22/17 J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford 20/22 Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres 21/11 Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin 3/38 Kolton Schmidt/Logan Moore 14/26 Luke Brown/Trey Yates 19/19 Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves 1/3 Aaron Tsinigine/Coleby Payne 15/9 Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp 5/5 Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera 4/4 Clint Summers/Jade Corkill 7/6 Jeff Fleniken/Buddy Hawkins 38/33 Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry 23/20 Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham 16/14 Derrick Begay/Colter Todd 2/2 Shay Carroll/Levi Lord 13/1 Riley Minor/Brady Minor 8/7 Andrew Ward/Jake Long 9/8 Cody Snow/Hunter Koch 18/18 Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott 6/21 Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning 17/13 Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell 11/10 Jake Smith/Douglas Rich 12/15

The team roping may be one of the most unpredictable events we have analyzed. There are several teams who are split quite drastically in the standings and we could easily see some team changes from the season to the NFR. With the No. 30 position in the World roughly $40,000 out of the top 15, many of these athletes could make big moves.

Lightning Aguilera (HDR No. 10), Wyatt Cox (HLR No. 12), and Sid Sporer (HLR No. 16) did not qualify for the Cinch Playoffs and will be trying to earn an NFR qualification through another route. On the heading side, Aguilera is the only roper currently ranked in the top 20 in the World who will not compete in Puyallup. Cox and Sporer are the only heelers ranked in the top 20 who will not compete in the Playoffs.

Tie-Down Roping

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner) World Standings Position Britton Bedke 36 Michael Otero 29 Ty Harris 9 Tom Crouse 16 Cory Solomon 20 Joel Harris 11 Quade Hiatt 14 Zack Jongbloed 10 John Douch 4 Kincade Henry 6 Dylan Hancock 8 Shad Mayfield 2 Blane Cox 31 Tuf Cooper 15 Brushton Minton 7 Tyler Calhoun 17 Kyle Lucas 13 Riley Pruitt * 3 Bryce Derrer 37 Tyson Durfey 19 Marcos Costa 21 Shane Hanchey 12 Marty Yates 5 Riley Webb 1

The top 15 cowboys in the World in the tie-down roping all qualified for the Cinch Playoffs. In a tight race, the only cowboy in the top 20 who will not compete in Puyallup is No. 18, Haven Meged. Meged was out for approximately a month in the midst of the summer run, due to injury.

Several cowboys will have a big change to move up with large Playoffs payouts, including Marcos Costa, Michael Otero, Blane Cox, Britton Bedke, and Bryce Derrer. At No. 37, Derrer may seem like a long shot, but he is only $40,000 out of the No. 15 spot. When we consider that the finals of the Governor's Cup will pay $30,000 and rounds will pay $11,000, the context of the numbers changes drastically.

