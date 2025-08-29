Cinch Playoffs Timed Events Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers
The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in a little over 30 days, the Playoffs Series is a focal point.
Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes to the standings in the final few days of the season.
Steer Wrestling
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Cash Robb *
20
Ty Erickson
14
Chance Howard
12
Holden Myers
15
Marc Joiner
34
Kyle Irwin *
8
Seth Peterson
30
Gavin Soileau
21
Justin Shaffer
10
Stetson Jorgenson
17
Bridger Anderson
7
Jesse Brown
3
Eli Lord
22
Trisyn Kalawaia
24
Riley Duvall
13
Tucker Allen
2
Jace Melvin
23
Joe Nelson
26
John McGinn
18
Cody Devers
16
Dakota Eldridge
11
Tyler Waguespack
5
Rowdy Parrott
4
Will Lummus
1
In the steer wrestling, No. 6 in the World and reigning World Champion J.D. Struxness and No. 9 in the World, Scott Guenthner, did not qualify for Puyallup. Within the top 25, the majority of cowboys did earn a seat in the Cinch Playoffs. Dalton Massey (No. 19) and Ryan Shuckburgh (No. 25) are the only cowboys who will not have this opportunity.
In an already tight race, this will continue to heat things up as athletes chase an NFR qualification. With cowboys like Seth Peterson and Marc Joiner ranked No. 31 and No. 34, they are still within striking distance of the top 15. Sitting roughly $30,000 out of the top 15 could change with the large amount of money still on the table.
Team Roping
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Brye Crites/Tyler Worley
24/23
Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili
22/17
J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford
20/22
Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres
21/11
Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin
3/38
Kolton Schmidt/Logan Moore
14/26
Luke Brown/Trey Yates
19/19
Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves
1/3
Aaron Tsinigine/Coleby Payne
15/9
Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp
5/5
Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera
4/4
Clint Summers/Jade Corkill
7/6
Jeff Fleniken/Buddy Hawkins
38/33
Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry
23/20
Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham
16/14
Derrick Begay/Colter Todd
2/2
Shay Carroll/Levi Lord
13/1
Riley Minor/Brady Minor
8/7
Andrew Ward/Jake Long
9/8
Cody Snow/Hunter Koch
18/18
Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott
6/21
Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
17/13
Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell
11/10
Jake Smith/Douglas Rich
12/15
The team roping may be one of the most unpredictable events we have analyzed. There are several teams who are split quite drastically in the standings and we could easily see some team changes from the season to the NFR. With the No. 30 position in the World roughly $40,000 out of the top 15, many of these athletes could make big moves.
Lightning Aguilera (HDR No. 10), Wyatt Cox (HLR No. 12), and Sid Sporer (HLR No. 16) did not qualify for the Cinch Playoffs and will be trying to earn an NFR qualification through another route. On the heading side, Aguilera is the only roper currently ranked in the top 20 in the World who will not compete in Puyallup. Cox and Sporer are the only heelers ranked in the top 20 who will not compete in the Playoffs.
Tie-Down Roping
Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)
World Standings Position
Britton Bedke
36
Michael Otero
29
Ty Harris
9
Tom Crouse
16
Cory Solomon
20
Joel Harris
11
Quade Hiatt
14
Zack Jongbloed
10
John Douch
4
Kincade Henry
6
Dylan Hancock
8
Shad Mayfield
2
Blane Cox
31
Tuf Cooper
15
Brushton Minton
7
Tyler Calhoun
17
Kyle Lucas
13
Riley Pruitt *
3
Bryce Derrer
37
Tyson Durfey
19
Marcos Costa
21
Shane Hanchey
12
Marty Yates
5
Riley Webb
1
The top 15 cowboys in the World in the tie-down roping all qualified for the Cinch Playoffs. In a tight race, the only cowboy in the top 20 who will not compete in Puyallup is No. 18, Haven Meged. Meged was out for approximately a month in the midst of the summer run, due to injury.
Several cowboys will have a big change to move up with large Playoffs payouts, including Marcos Costa, Michael Otero, Blane Cox, Britton Bedke, and Bryce Derrer. At No. 37, Derrer may seem like a long shot, but he is only $40,000 out of the No. 15 spot. When we consider that the finals of the Governor's Cup will pay $30,000 and rounds will pay $11,000, the context of the numbers changes drastically.
