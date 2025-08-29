Rodeo Daily

Cinch Playoffs Timed Events Analysis: World Standings and Puyallup Qualifiers

The Playoffs Series will have a huge impact on NFR qualifications, so we are diving deep into the Puyallup qualifiers and their positions in the World Standings.
Teal Stoll
Ty Erickson
Ty Erickson | Casey St Blanc

The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., play a key role in National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. With the professional rodeo season coming to an end in a little over 30 days, the Playoffs Series is a focal point.

Not only are the payouts in Puyallup important, the top four competitors will earn a spot in the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., September 26-28. Paying $11,000 to round winners and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup can cause huge changes to the standings in the final few days of the season.

Steer Wrestling

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)

World Standings Position

Cash Robb *

20

Ty Erickson

14

Chance Howard

12

Holden Myers

15

Marc Joiner

34

Kyle Irwin *

8

Seth Peterson

30

Gavin Soileau

21

Justin Shaffer

10

Stetson Jorgenson

17

Bridger Anderson

7

Jesse Brown

3

Eli Lord

22

Trisyn Kalawaia

24

Riley Duvall

13

Tucker Allen

2

Jace Melvin

23

Joe Nelson

26

John McGinn

18

Cody Devers

16

Dakota Eldridge

11

Tyler Waguespack

5

Rowdy Parrott

4

Will Lummus

1

In the steer wrestling, No. 6 in the World and reigning World Champion J.D. Struxness and No. 9 in the World, Scott Guenthner, did not qualify for Puyallup. Within the top 25, the majority of cowboys did earn a seat in the Cinch Playoffs. Dalton Massey (No. 19) and Ryan Shuckburgh (No. 25) are the only cowboys who will not have this opportunity.

In an already tight race, this will continue to heat things up as athletes chase an NFR qualification. With cowboys like Seth Peterson and Marc Joiner ranked No. 31 and No. 34, they are still within striking distance of the top 15. Sitting roughly $30,000 out of the top 15 could change with the large amount of money still on the table.

Team Roping

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)

World Standings Position

Brye Crites/Tyler Worley

24/23

Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili

22/17

J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford

20/22

Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres

21/11

Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin

3/38

Kolton Schmidt/Logan Moore

14/26

Luke Brown/Trey Yates

19/19

Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves

1/3

Aaron Tsinigine/Coleby Payne

15/9

Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp

5/5

Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera

4/4

Clint Summers/Jade Corkill

7/6

Jeff Fleniken/Buddy Hawkins

38/33

Coy Rahlmann/Cole Curry

23/20

Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham

16/14

Derrick Begay/Colter Todd

2/2

Shay Carroll/Levi Lord

13/1

Riley Minor/Brady Minor

8/7

Andrew Ward/Jake Long

9/8

Cody Snow/Hunter Koch

18/18

Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott

6/21

Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning

17/13

Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell

11/10

Jake Smith/Douglas Rich

12/15

The team roping may be one of the most unpredictable events we have analyzed. There are several teams who are split quite drastically in the standings and we could easily see some team changes from the season to the NFR. With the No. 30 position in the World roughly $40,000 out of the top 15, many of these athletes could make big moves.

Lightning Aguilera (HDR No. 10), Wyatt Cox (HLR No. 12), and Sid Sporer (HLR No. 16) did not qualify for the Cinch Playoffs and will be trying to earn an NFR qualification through another route. On the heading side, Aguilera is the only roper currently ranked in the top 20 in the World who will not compete in Puyallup. Cox and Sporer are the only heelers ranked in the top 20 who will not compete in the Playoffs.

Tie-Down Roping

Name (* indicates NFR Open winner)

World Standings Position

Britton Bedke

36

Michael Otero

29

Ty Harris

9

Tom Crouse

16

Cory Solomon

20

Joel Harris

11

Quade Hiatt

14

Zack Jongbloed

10

John Douch

4

Kincade Henry

6

Dylan Hancock

8

Shad Mayfield

2

Blane Cox

31

Tuf Cooper

15

Brushton Minton

7

Tyler Calhoun

17

Kyle Lucas

13

Riley Pruitt *

3

Bryce Derrer

37

Tyson Durfey

19

Marcos Costa

21

Shane Hanchey

12

Marty Yates

5

Riley Webb

1

The top 15 cowboys in the World in the tie-down roping all qualified for the Cinch Playoffs. In a tight race, the only cowboy in the top 20 who will not compete in Puyallup is No. 18, Haven Meged. Meged was out for approximately a month in the midst of the summer run, due to injury.

Several cowboys will have a big change to move up with large Playoffs payouts, including Marcos Costa, Michael Otero, Blane Cox, Britton Bedke, and Bryce Derrer. At No. 37, Derrer may seem like a long shot, but he is only $40,000 out of the No. 15 spot. When we consider that the finals of the Governor's Cup will pay $30,000 and rounds will pay $11,000, the context of the numbers changes drastically.

Published
Teal Stoll
