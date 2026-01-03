Multi-Million Dollar 2026 Playoffs Series Rodeo Schedule Announced

For professional rodeo athletes, the PRCA Playoffs Series is crucial on the road to the National Finals Rodeo. Pendleton Whiskey will present the 2026 Playoffs Series rodeos. Featuring the 60 highest-paying professional rodeos in the U.S., the Playoffs Series will kick off in January with the Texas Swing and winter building rodeos.

The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., followed by the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., will close out the professional rodeo season in September 2026. In 2025, the Playoffs Series paid out over $28 million and that number is expected to increase in 2026.

The Playoffs Series rodeos are tracked via points and the top athletes in each event will be invited to Puyallup, where they will have a chance to earn a position in Sioux Falls. This group of rodeos, particularly the Puyallup and Sioux Falls events, has been a deciding factor in countless NFR qualifications.

2026 Playoffs Series Rodeos

Halyn Lide secured her 2025 NFR qualification by winning the Finals of the Governor's Cup | Nathan Meyer Photography

Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo - Odessa, Texas

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo - Denver, Colo.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - Fort Worth, Texas

San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo - San Angelo, Texas

Dixie National Rodeo - Jackson, Miss.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, Texas

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros - Tucson, Ariz.

RODEOHOUSTON - Houston, Texas

Rodeo Austin - Austin, Texas

Clark County Fair & Rodeo - Logandale, Nev.

Red Bluff Round-Up - Red Bluff, Calif.

Clovis Rodeo - Clovis, Calif.

Pioneer Days Rodeo - Guymon, Okla.

Redding Rodeo - Redding, Calif.

Music City Rodeo - Nashville, Tenn.

Woodward Elks Rodeo - Woodward, Okla.

Sisters Rodeo - Sisters, Ore.

Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo - Vernal, Utah

Reno Rodeo - Reno, Nev.

Silver State Stampede - Elko, Nev.

Crooked River Roundup - Prineville, Ore.

Rodeo Of The Ozarks - Springdale, Ark.

West of the Pecos Rodeo - Pecos, Texas

Greeley Stampede - Greeley, Colo.

World's Oldest Rodeo - Prescott, Ariz.

Cody Stampede - Cody, Wyo.

Livingston Roundup Rodeo - Livingston, Mont.

St. Paul Rodeo - St. Paul, Ore.

Mandan Rodeo Days - Mandan, N.D.

90th Annual Independence Day Rodeo - Oakley City, Utah

Basin City Freedom Rodeo - Basin City, Wash.

Rooftop Rodeo - Estes Park, Colo.

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo - Casper, Wyo.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo - Sheridan, Wyo.

Snake River Stampede - Nampa, Idaho

Rodeo Salinas - Salinas, Calif.

Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, Wyo.

Ogden Pioneer Days - Ogden, Utah

Fiesta Days Rodeo - Spanish Fork, Utah

Days of '47 - Salt Lake City, Utah

Deadwood Days of '76 - Deadwood, S.D.

Dodge City Round Up - Dodge City, Kan.

Mountain Valley Stampede - Heber City, Utah

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo - Castle Rock, Colo.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo - Sikeston, Mo.

Farm-City Pro Rodeo - Hermiston, Ore.

Lea County PRCA Rodeo - Lovington, N.M.

Cache County Fair & Rodeo - Logan, Utah

Caldwell Night Rodeo - Caldwell, Idaho

Canby Rodeo - Canby, Ore.

Gooding Pro Rodeo - Gooding, Idaho

Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo - Moses Lake, Wash.

Horse Heaven Roundup - Kennewick, Wash.

Golden Spike Rodeo - Tremonton, Utah

Kitsap Stampede - Bremerton, Wash.

Ellensburg Rodeo - Ellensburg, Wash.

Walla Walla Frontier Days - Walla Walla, Wash.

Lewiston Roundup - Lewiston, Idaho

Pendleton Round-Up - Pendleton, Ore.

North Dakota Roughrider Cup - North Dakota Roughrider Cup

More Rodeo On SI