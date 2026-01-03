Multi-Million Dollar 2026 Playoffs Series Rodeo Schedule Announced
For professional rodeo athletes, the PRCA Playoffs Series is crucial on the road to the National Finals Rodeo. Pendleton Whiskey will present the 2026 Playoffs Series rodeos. Featuring the 60 highest-paying professional rodeos in the U.S., the Playoffs Series will kick off in January with the Texas Swing and winter building rodeos.
The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., followed by the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., will close out the professional rodeo season in September 2026. In 2025, the Playoffs Series paid out over $28 million and that number is expected to increase in 2026.
The Playoffs Series rodeos are tracked via points and the top athletes in each event will be invited to Puyallup, where they will have a chance to earn a position in Sioux Falls. This group of rodeos, particularly the Puyallup and Sioux Falls events, has been a deciding factor in countless NFR qualifications.
2026 Playoffs Series Rodeos
Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo - Odessa, Texas
National Western Stock Show & Rodeo - Denver, Colo.
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - Fort Worth, Texas
San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo - San Angelo, Texas
Dixie National Rodeo - Jackson, Miss.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, Texas
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros - Tucson, Ariz.
RODEOHOUSTON - Houston, Texas
Rodeo Austin - Austin, Texas
Clark County Fair & Rodeo - Logandale, Nev.
Red Bluff Round-Up - Red Bluff, Calif.
Clovis Rodeo - Clovis, Calif.
Pioneer Days Rodeo - Guymon, Okla.
Redding Rodeo - Redding, Calif.
Music City Rodeo - Nashville, Tenn.
Woodward Elks Rodeo - Woodward, Okla.
Sisters Rodeo - Sisters, Ore.
Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo - Vernal, Utah
Reno Rodeo - Reno, Nev.
Silver State Stampede - Elko, Nev.
Crooked River Roundup - Prineville, Ore.
Rodeo Of The Ozarks - Springdale, Ark.
West of the Pecos Rodeo - Pecos, Texas
Greeley Stampede - Greeley, Colo.
World's Oldest Rodeo - Prescott, Ariz.
Cody Stampede - Cody, Wyo.
Livingston Roundup Rodeo - Livingston, Mont.
St. Paul Rodeo - St. Paul, Ore.
Mandan Rodeo Days - Mandan, N.D.
90th Annual Independence Day Rodeo - Oakley City, Utah
Basin City Freedom Rodeo - Basin City, Wash.
Rooftop Rodeo - Estes Park, Colo.
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo - Casper, Wyo.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo - Sheridan, Wyo.
Snake River Stampede - Nampa, Idaho
Rodeo Salinas - Salinas, Calif.
Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, Wyo.
Ogden Pioneer Days - Ogden, Utah
Fiesta Days Rodeo - Spanish Fork, Utah
Days of '47 - Salt Lake City, Utah
Deadwood Days of '76 - Deadwood, S.D.
Dodge City Round Up - Dodge City, Kan.
Mountain Valley Stampede - Heber City, Utah
Douglas County Fair & Rodeo - Castle Rock, Colo.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo - Sikeston, Mo.
Farm-City Pro Rodeo - Hermiston, Ore.
Lea County PRCA Rodeo - Lovington, N.M.
Cache County Fair & Rodeo - Logan, Utah
Caldwell Night Rodeo - Caldwell, Idaho
Canby Rodeo - Canby, Ore.
Gooding Pro Rodeo - Gooding, Idaho
Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo - Moses Lake, Wash.
Horse Heaven Roundup - Kennewick, Wash.
Golden Spike Rodeo - Tremonton, Utah
Kitsap Stampede - Bremerton, Wash.
Ellensburg Rodeo - Ellensburg, Wash.
Walla Walla Frontier Days - Walla Walla, Wash.
Lewiston Roundup - Lewiston, Idaho
Pendleton Round-Up - Pendleton, Ore.
North Dakota Roughrider Cup - North Dakota Roughrider Cup
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.