Clayton Sellars and Hard Rock Take Center Stage in Round 3 NFR Bull Riding Action
The bull riding action has been intense so far throughout the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Going into Round No. 3, there were four bull riders who had covered two bulls.
Tristen Hutchings was leading the average with 171 points, Jace Trosclair in second with 168.5 points, Josh Frost right on his heels with 167.5 and then Cooper James rounds out the top four sitting at 165.5 points on two bulls.
One thing that is a given in the bull riding arena is the talent of the bull fighters and their commitment to keeping the cowboys safe. Round three was certainly a testament to that fact as multiple times the bull fighters jumped into action to save the rider.
Working the NFR this year as bull fighters are Dusty Tuckness, Cody Webster and Nathan Jestes with John Harrison as the barrel man. These four men deserve a lot of credit for their unwavering commitment to put themselves in danger for the betterment of the cowboy.
The action in the bull riding was impressive for the third night in a row. Five of the fifteen men covered their bull for eight seconds. This leaves two men standing in the average having ridden all three bulls. Both Tristen Hutchings and Cooper James have earned their way to the top of the average leaderboard.
Gathering the third round win on a stellar Saturday night in the Thomas and Mack was Florida superstar, Clayton Sellars. The 26-year-old cowboy rode Stockyards Pro Rodeo's Hard Rock for 87.5 points to take the win. The brown brindle bull came out in a hard right hand spin. He was fast footed and determined to get Sellars to the ground. Hard Rock was not successful in that quest, but was certainly successful in getting a great score.
Sellars didn't know the stats before the ride, but Hard Rock has never been ridden by a left-handed rider.
"I tried to put everything out of my head and just go at him with everything I had. Truthfully, it’s a pretty nice bull. I’m glad I didn’t know all those things!"
Sellars is making his fourth appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo after being away for a few years. In his previous appearances he finished ranked number 12 in 2019 and 2020 and then moved up in 2021 to finish the year at number 6.
In the interview tonight Sellars reflected on his absence and being back at the NFR, "It’s been so great, I’m older and my head is clearer and I get to take it all in for what it is. Having my family here is really something special."
Bull Riding Round 3 Results:
1. Clayton Sellars/Hard Rock/87.5
2. Tristen Hutchings/Ground Strike/86.5
3. Cooper James/Hey Honey/86
4/5. Chase Dougherty on Hot Pop and Tyler Bingham on Stranger Danger/82.5
No other qualified rides.