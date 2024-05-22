Cody Johnson Makes Exciting Announcement on His Birthday
Enjoying a day of team roping on his birthday with a whole line of saddled horses in the background, Cody Johnson, known as CoJo to his fans, announced an important "Save the Date" via social media.
The team roper and country music star told fans to mark their calendars for October 15-19, 2024, for the Cody Johnson Championship to be held in Belton, Texas. According to his short video, fans can look forward to some full days of team roping, including the Cody Johnson Open, which will mimic the old George Strait Classic.
Johnson said the events would include #12.5 and #10.5 "businessman-style" ropings for ages 25 and up.
CoJo also shared that he plans to hold a golf tournament and a "Champs for Charity" gala. The entire event will benefit charity 100%.
"I've been working on this for a couple of years trying to get everything put together. I am extremely excited about this. So, save the date," Johnson said.
Johnson isn't just a fan of rodeo; he participates. Back in February, Johnson, who is known for his multiple hits in country music such as "Dear Rodeo" and "On My Way to You," roped his way to a victory at the Mathews Land and Cattle World Series of Team Roping Qualifier held in Hamilton, Texas.
At that roping, CoJo teamed up with Ricky Oliver from Huntsville, Texas for the win.
Johnson will still be in the thick of his tour when the roping is happening. He will have just finished a show in Kansas City, Missouri on October 12 and then will have just a few days to prepare for the October 15-19 Cody Johnson Championship followed by being in Houston, Texas for another Tour stop October 25-27.
One would have to wonder if Johnson will pick up his guitar at all during the roping or if he will strictly be "just another team roper" during that time.