Rodeo Tradition Lives On as WPRA Celebrates NFR’s Top Women Athletes

Where Tradition Started

The WPRA decided to celebrate 50 years in 1988 by giving each National Finals Qualifier (NFR) a saddle. They sparked a tradition that has now brought saddle makers from all over together allowing each to design and build a saddle for the 15 qualifiers.

How the Saddle Rotation Program Works

The saddles are donated by top saddle makers and their endorsees. During the NFR, the saddles are displayed at the WPRA booth at Cowboy Christmas.

There is also a saddle donated for the Reserve World Champion Barrel Racer.

This year due to unfortunate circumstances, Anita Ellis, could not compete in her spot she earned at the NFR, however she was still awarded all her qualifying awards. Circle Y stepped up and donated a 16th saddle so Anita's replacement, Julie Plourde received a saddle as well.

Julie Plourde | Kenneth Springer

The top fifteen WPRA barrel racers will draw for their saddles; however, they are allowed to trade amongst themselves as well.

Who Made the WNFR Qualifier Saddles?

Josh Andrews Saddles, drawn by Lisa Lockhart

4M Equine Ranch, Masters Saddles, drawn by Emily Beisel

Sharin Hall Pro Series Tack, drawn by Hayln Lide

Alamo Saddlery, drawn by Wenda Johnson

Martin Saddlery, drawn by Hayle Gibson Stillwell

Tacktical, drawn by Katelyn Scott

Highpoint Performance Horses, Martin Saddlery, drawn by Megan McLeod Sprague

Coats Saddlery, drawn by Hailey Kinsel

Whinney Wear, drawn by Tayla Moykens

Circle Y Saddles, drawn by Anita Ellis& Julie Plourde

Bob Marshall Sports Saddles, drawn by Andres Busby

Connolly Saddlery, drawn by Brittany Tonozzi

Genuine Billy Cook, drawn by Carlee Otero

Seven Saddle, drawn by Tricia Aldridge

Lazy L Saddles by Larry Coats, drawn by Kassie Mowry

Brittany Tonozzi | Kenneth Springer

Josh Andrews from Josh Andrews Saddles posted on Facebook, "I’m humbled to be asked to build a saddle for the top 15 qualifiers—something worthy of their accomplishment, yet timeless enough to commemorate those accomplishments".

Josh Andrews Saddles

After stepping up huge and donating two saddles due to different circumstances this NFR, Circle Y posted this on their Facebook Page, " Honoring the riders whose dedication and talent have carried them to the bright lights of the NFR arena. A heartfelt congratulations to Julie Plourde, the recipient of this year’s Circle Y WPRA saddle! Circle Y is trusted by the top athletes in rodeo, and we are honored to provide a saddle worthy of the WPRA’s finest competitors. "

4M Equine Ranch was excited to announce on their Facebook Page, "We had a pretty fantastic day at the WPRA Luncheon! Our favorite NFR Contestant gets to come home with the WPRA Top 15 saddle!"

Emiley Beisel | 4M Equine Ranch

Seven Saddles posted, "Congratulations to Tricia Aldridge, winner of this year’s NFR trophy saddle. We’re incredibly proud to carry on this tradition of giving back to the sport and deeply honored to be part of the elite world of barrel racing."

Tricia Aldridge | Kenneth Springer

These saddles become timeless centerpieces for each contestant's trophy rooms, and with every saddle maker putting their artist touch on each saddle, making them one of a kind, it truly is one of the coolest qualifier awards these girls receive.

