The first PRCA World Champion of the season was crowned on November 14 at the National Finals Steer Roping. The NFSR took place in Mulvane, Kansas, on November 13 and 14, with 10 rounds of competition hosted over two days.

After the dust settled at the Kansas Star Arena, it was Cole Patterson who took home the PRCA Steer Roping World Championship, marking his fourth consecutive world title and the fifth one of his career. Cole and his father, Rocky, have become the winningest father/son duo of all time in the steer roping, with a combined total of nine PRCA world championships.

NFSR Highlights

Patterson had a great finals, placing in six of the 10 rounds. His best round finish came in the third round, where the reigning world champion tied his steer down in 9.8 seconds to win the round. His 9.8 seconds worth of work added $11,835 to Patterson's season earnings.

In the fourth round, Patterson won the round again, splitting it with Jake Clay. Both ropers completed their runs in 11.7 seconds, winning an additional $10,815 each.

Although he recorded two no-times in rounds two and eight, Patterson still managed to finish fourth in the average with 98.0 seconds on eight head of cattle. He earned $17,066 for his efforts, bringing his 2026 National Steer Roping Finals earnings to just over $64,000.

With his NSFR earnings, Patterson earned a grand total of $187,651 for the year, securing his 2026 world championship and cementing his name in the record books as only the fourth steer roper to win at least five world titles. Patterson added his name to an elite group of cowboys, including Guy Allen, Trevor Brazile, and Everett Shaw.

Season Highlights

Throughout the season, Patterson earned some impressive wins that contributed to his fifth PRCA Steer Roping World Championship. Earlier in the season, Patterson took home first place at the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo, Woodward Elks Rodeo, and the Days of 76 Rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota.

He maintained a solid momentum through the year and finished off strong, winning big at The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls and the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo during the last week of the season.

Additonal NFSR Awards and Honors

Cody Lee and Scott Snedecor were the only two ropers to rope all 10 steers at this year's finals. Lee won his fourth average championship at the 2026 NFSR with 144.3 seconds on 10 head, winning $35,351, while Snedecor finished second in the average with 162.3 seconds on 10 head.

Thomas Smith received the Roy Cooper Award, while Clay Long won the Colby Goodwin Award. The Dixon McGowan Memorial Steer Roping Award went to Roger Nonella, who was the highest-ranked first-time qualifier at the NFSR.