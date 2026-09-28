Governor’s Cup Champions Bank Massive Paydays in Drama-Filled Finals

In the final hours of the 2026 professional rodeo season, the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., played a huge role in determining who will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this season. The field is not set just yet, with the 377 Last Hoorah Team Roping and Duel at the Dunes, which will feature all three rough stock events, closing out the season on September 30.

There are also two remaining rodeos in Cumberland, Maine, and there were several across the country in the final weekend of the season. Numbers will be crunched in the coming days, but one thing we know for sure: the Governor's Cup shook things up in a big way.

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow | Nathan Meyer Photography

It was a huge day at the Governor's Cup for two cowboys who found themselves in a precarious position in the World Standings coming into this final weekend of the professional rodeo season. Making their way through a challenging eight-man round, Clayton Biglow and Jayco Roper made big strides in securing their 2026 NFR qualifications.

Biglow set a new record in Sioux Falls, with a score of 90.75 points, and racked up nearly $50,000 on his three rides in South Dakota. Not only did the 2019 World Champion lock in his first NFR since 2023, this win also unofficially pushed him over the $2 million mark in lifetime earnings.

Hayes and Pope were already safely inside the top five in the World and added to their already impressive season earnings.

1. Clayton Biglow, 90.75 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Ranch & Crow Interiors, $34,000

2. (tie) Keenan Hayes, Jess Pope, and Jayco Roper, 89.25, $17,333 each.

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey | Nathan Meyer Photography

Coming into the final weekend of the season, Dalton Massey was on the outside looking in. Massey matched up with 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year, "Banker," owned by Justin Shaffer, to sweep Round 1 and the Finals for a $46,000 weekend.

Now a two-time Governor's Cup Champion, Massey and Banker rose to the occasion in Sioux Falls to clinch a 2026 NFR qualification that felt like a long shot coming into the $1.5 million rodeo.

Brown, Parrott, and Martin had secured their qualifications already, but each added a hefty amount to their earnings in the Finals.

1. Dalton Massey, 3.7 seconds, $34,000

2. (tie) Jesse Brown and Rowdy Parrott, 3.9, $21,500 each

4. Tristan Martin, 5.4, $9,000

Team Roping

Nicky Northcott | Nathan Meyer Photography

The young guns made their presence known in Sioux Falls, with Tryan, Northcott, and Arviso banking big in the Finals. Reigning World Champions Andrew Ward and Jake Long made big strides in securing their 2026 NFR qualification with a second-place payday. Driggers, Tryan, and Arviso make up three of the top four in the Heading World Standings.

On the heeling side, Nogueira, Northcott, and Lord also make up three of the top four spots. Jake Long, like Andrew Ward, was No. 12 coming into the Finals.

1. Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 4.4 seconds, $34,000 each

2. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 4.6, $26,000

3. James Arviso/Levi Lord and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, NT, $13,000

Saddle Bronc Riding

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Stetson Wright, Thurston, and Bruno were all inside the top 10 in the World coming into the Finals, but the long shot of Sioux Falls was Statler Wright. The 2025 World Champion surprisingly entered the weekend No. 18 in the World and outside of NFR territory. He will skyrocket up the standings with the massive win.

1. Statler Wright, 90.75 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Ozark, $34,000

2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $26,000

3. Stetson Dell Wright, 87.75, $17,000

4. Kade Bruno, 87, $9,000

Tie-Down Roping

Haven Meged | Nathan Meyer Photography

Haven Meged is on a mission to remind everyone why he has a gold buckle and two NFR Average titles to his name. That momentum carried him through the Governor's Cup, where he banked the biggest single-round check of his entire season.

An uncharacteristic no-time (due to a dislocated left shoulder sustained during the run) did not hamper Riley Webb's $100,000 lead in the World Standings. For Cory Solomon, a second-place check was crucial. He was ranked No. 16 in the World, $2,000 behind Buck Calhoun in No. 15, coming into the Finals. Unofficially, this should bump them both to safety inside the top 15.

1. Haven Meged, 7.7 seconds, $34,000

2. Cory Solomon, 8.8, $26,000

3. Tyler Calhoun, 9.3, $17,000

4. Riley Mason Webb, NT, $9,000

Barrel Racing

Andrea Busby | Nathan Meyer Photography

Coming into Championship Sunday, two cowgirls desperately needed to make big moves if the 2026 NFR was going to be a possibility. One of those cowgirls, Andrea Busby, came into the final weekend of the season roughly $20,000 outside of the top 15.

She battled back from a tipped barrel in Round 1 of the Cup, which theoretically should have eliminated her from returning on Sunday in the top eight in the aggregate. With so many other competitors tipping barrels, Busby's fast time in that round helped her climb back into the Finals. Taking the $34,000 win, she clinched her third NFR qualification.

Makenzie Mayes made a horse change on Sunday to her main mount, Rousey, and the duo locked up their first NFR with a big check for third place. Beisel and McLeod-Sprague were already safely qualified, but added substantially to their 2026 earnings.

1. Andrea Busby, 14.02 seconds, $34,000

2. Emily Beisel, 14.04, $26,000

3. Makenzie Mayes, 14.18, $17,000

4. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.30, $9,000

Breakaway Roping

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Josie Conner was unstoppable in Sioux Falls, tying for the win in Round 1 and earning the biggest check of the weekend in the Finals. The win will unofficially move her to the No. 2 spot in the World Standings and one step closer to a gold buckle.

Bradi Good was No. 15 in the World coming into the weekend, and Martha Angelone was No. 18, so their massive checks for a second-place tie will have a huge impact on this race.

1. Josie Conner, 1.9 seconds, $34,000

2. (tie) Martha Angelone and Bradi Good, 2.4, $21,500 each

Bull Riding

Noah Lee | Nathan Meyer Photography

A storybook year continued for Noah Lee, who has been unstoppable this season. Currently leading the Rookie of the Year and World Standings, he claimed another huge win in Sioux Falls. Mackey, Crimber, and Andersen have also likely secured their NFR qualifications, as they are all ranked inside the top 10 in the World.

1. Noah Lee, 91 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Cowboy Cool, $34,000

2. John Crimber, 88.5, $26,000

3. Qynn Andersen, 87.5, $17,000

4. Colorado Kid Mackey, NS, $9,000