Exclusive: ’Marshals’ on CBS Sends Tate Dutton Down a Dangerous New Rodeo Path

The Yellowstone legacy is continuing through several spinoff shows on television. Now that universe is delving into the rodeo arena. Rodeo On SI has an exclusive look at what’s coming in Sunday’s episode of CBS’s Marshals.

In the exclusive clip, Tate Dutton is taking an interest in professional saddle bronc riding. He and a group of young kids stand enamored at the fence while a cowboy rides a saddle bronc horse. After the buzzer goes off and the cowboy has successfully completed the ride, the focus goes to the group at the fence.

The 2001 PRCA World Champion saddle bronc rider, Tom Reeves provides some quick instruction. Meanwhile, Kayce Dutton and Thomas Rainwater discuss the possibility of bringing rodeo back to Broken Rock after a 30 year absence.

The scene introduces a potentially dangerous new pursuit for Tate while also revealing the plans that could have a much larger impact on the community.

Tate Dutton Learns From World Champion

Tate, who is portrayed by Brecken Merrill, has grown up in the Western world surrounded by horses, cows and the ranching lifestyle. However, he is about to embark on a whole new experience of saddle bronc riding which presents an entirely different challenge.

In the clip, Tate is encouraged to pay close attention to the man who is willing to offer advice.

“If that is what you aspire to, you best listen to everything Tom Reeves is about to tell you,” Mo Brings Plenty says to the group before Tom Reeves takes over.

Reeves is no stranger to the sport’s biggest stages and would be a good one to take some advice from. The 2001 PRCA saddle bronc riding world champion qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 18 times during his 25-year career.

He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2008 and the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2022.

As Tate leans on the fence watching intently, Reeves offers some simple instruction on proper positioning.

“Set your feet, keep your chin down,” Reeves tells him “Keep your hips straight up under you.”

For rodeo fans tuning in, Reeves’ involvement offers more authenticity to the scene. Tate isn’t just interested in the sport. He’s receiving advice from someone who has competed at the highest levels the industry has to offer, and been successful.

Kayce Dutton Questions His Son’s Dangerous New Sport

As Tate is enjoying the experience, Thomas Rainwater, portrayed by Gil Birmingham, notices a change in the young cowboy’s demeanor.

“Well, it’s nice to see a smile on Tate’s face,” Rainwater tells Kayce.

Kayce, who is played by Luke Grimes, has a little different perspective.

“Yeah, it figures the antidote for all the violence he’s endured is a sport that could kill him.”

That’s a nod to the professional cowboys who, day after day, take that risk with them.

Rainwater reassures him.

“Well, rest assured, if Tate wants to do this, Mo will keep him safe.”

Bringing Rodeo Back

Saddle Bronc Riding | Nathan Meyer Photography

The conversation between Kayce and Rainwater leads the audience to believe that rodeo may become more of a staple in the show.

“I’m guessing you’re not reviving the rodeo just for Tate’s benefit?” Kayce asks.

Rainwater goes on to explain that rodeo has been shuttered for nearly 30 years in the town and that it’s about time for that to change.

He even states, “This is the change that Broken Rock needs.”

This possibility introduces a storyline that will be connected to the Western traditions that have been at the center of the Yellowstone franchise.

As everyone in the rodeo industry knows, it is about way more than just competition. The sport brings together families, livestock producers, contestants and generations of people connected to ranching and Western heritage.

How much of the storyline will lead down the dusty road of rodeo, is still yet to be determined. Whether Tate eventually pursues rodeo in the saddle bronc event is also a question, but one way or another, rodeo has been introduced to the show in a big way.

The upcoming episode of Marshals, titled “Roughstock,” airs Sunday, November 15, on CBS with streaming available through Paramount+.

Stay tuned to see just how much rodeo action we get to see embedded in the show.