Colonial Cup Returns for 51st Running With More Than Racing on the Line

Every fall, Camden, South Carolina comes alive in a way only a true steeplechase town can. As someone who has spent years covering rodeo, Western sport, and the traditions that anchor communities, I’ve always believed certain events carry a heartbeat of their own, and the Colonial Cup is one of them.

The story began in 1970, when Marion duPont Scott introduced what later became one of America’s most important steeplechase races. Even though the event dates back over five decades, the “51st running” reflects the number of times the race has actually been held, not simply the years since it was founded.

Like many other longstanding traditions in sports, the Colonial Cup has experienced some occasional pauses due to schedules, transitions in the organization, and national disruptions, including the years of the pandemic.

So if the math isn’t adding up, each running is counted only when the race is officially ran. This is why the 2026 event marks the 51st running, rather than the 56th.

Legacy of the Colonial Cup

The one thing that remains unchanged is the Cup’s legacy. Each time the Colonial Cup returns to Springdale, it carries the same spirit, prestige and competitive excellence forward that defined the Cup’s very first race.

This year marks the 51st running of the Colonial Cup Races, set for Sunday, November 22, at the historic Springdale Race Course.

For steeplechase fans, Springdale isn’t just a venue it’s hallowed ground. Developed and built by business partners Harry Kirkover and Ernest Woodward in the 1930s and later shaped by the vision of Marion duPont Scott, Springdale became one of America’s premier training and racing facilities, producing champions and preserving a style of sport that feels both timeless and fiercely alive.

The Colonial Cup itself was introduced in 1970 as the nation’s first major international steeplechase, and over the decades it has grown into the season‑ending championship event of the National Steeplechase Association.

It’s Not Just Racing

What makes the Colonial Cup special isn’t just the racing, though the racing is world‑class, drawing elite horses, jockeys, and trainers from across the country. It truly is the entire atmosphere.

The infield transforms into one of the most celebrated tailgating events in the Southeast, rich in true Southern tradition. Families, longtime racegoers, and newcomers alike set up elaborate spreads, decorate their tents, and turn race days into full‑blown celebrations of Southern sport, delicious food, and kinship.

It’s the kind of event where you can hear laughter from one side of the field and the thundering hooves of a championship horse from the other.

For those looking for more of an elevated experience, the Champion’s Club, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, and the Skyline Club, presented by Discover South Carolina, offer all‑inclusive hospitality.

Amazing curated food, premium views, and a first‑class atmosphere, with a true Southern flare. These spaces have become favorites for guests who want to enjoy the race in comfort while still feeling the energy of the crowd.

The Colonial Cup has also become a family tradition. The TruVista Fiber Kids’ Zone welcomes children 12 and under for free. The Kid’s Zone has offerings such as face painting, oversized games, visits with Santa, and activities that make the day fun and memorable for even the youngest fans. It’s one of the few championship sports events where the entire family can spend the day together — and everyone finds something to love.

The Colonial Cup isn’t just a race — it’s a tradition, a gathering, and a celebration of a sport that has deep roots in South Carolina’s identity. And this fall, the legacy continues.

Membership renewals open September 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET and run through September 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET, with general ticket sales beginning October 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET. For updates, ticketing, and event details, visit carolinacup.org/colonialcup.